WWE

NXT star could be on the way to SmackDown.

Popular NXT star set for SmackDown LIVE call-up following WrestleMania

As WrestleMania 33 edges closer, it’s almost that time where we begin to predict which NXT stars we may see appear on Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live when the Grandest Stage of them All comes to an end.

It’s bound to happen, as it’s become a trend in recent years and numerous names have already been discussed.

A couple of weeks ago, it was speculated that Shinsuke Nakamura will be debuting on Raw the night after WrestleMania along with the prospect of Goldberg making an appearance and announcing his intention to stick around for a little longer.

Last week, another name emerged, albeit an unlikely one, as Elias Samson is also rumoured to be bound for the red brand after losing to Kassius Ohno in a ‘loser leaves NXT’ match which had been taped beforehand.

However, a third star has emerged today, and it’s certainly not a small one.

PWInsider have reported that current NXT Women’s Champion Asuka has been added to several SmackDown live events in March, leading many to believe that she’s next in line to make the move.

ASUKA TO SMACKDOWN?

However, as of this writing, her case remains the strongest compared to The King of Strong Style, as she’s set to appear at Madison Square Garden on March 12 where she’ll team up with Tamina, Nikki Bella and Becky Lynch to take on Carmella, Natalya, Mickie James and Alexa Bliss.

Not only that, but she’s been added to the events just before WrestleMania weekend, giving the clearest indication yet that Asuka is heading to the main roster and her future could be on the blue brand.

It could be an interesting month or so ahead of her, as she’s close to overtaking Goldberg’s legendary undefeated streak as well.

Now we must wait and see whether NXT Takeover: Orlando is the final time we see her between the yellow ropes, and whether this unbelievable unbeaten run will come to an end.

Would you be happy to see Asuka on SmackDown Live? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

