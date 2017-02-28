The Kansas City Chiefs are already making moves in the 2017 offseason. Just an hour after ESPN reported that the team and Eric Berry agreed to a six-year, $78 million deal with the Chiefs, they dropped yet another hammer.

This time, the news came about former star running back Jamaal Charles. In a move that was somewhat expected across the league, the Chiefs chose to part ways with Charles, according to NFL.com. Charles, the 30-year-old running back is now set to test the free agency market and will get the choose wherever his next home will be.

The move was widely considered to be a financial move for the Chiefs, as Charles was due around $7 million in 2017 if he was on the roster. This was the final year of his contract as well, and there was very little chance he was re-signed after the season if he stayed around.

It's never easy to see a team part ways with a player who was a fan favorite, especially someone who was the team's all-time leading rusher. Charles held that accomplishment with a total of 7,260 rushing yards, but knee injuries have derailed his last two seasons. He's only played in eight games over that span and tallied just 404 yards.

Obviously, many players probably felt emotional about Charles no longer being with the team, but it was running back mate Charcandrick West who took to Twitter and immediately threw some love in his direction.

Even though Charles has dealt with injuries and hasn't been quite the same player who we saw rush for 1,000-plus yards in three-straight seasons from 2012 to 2014, he's still likely to have a solid market. Even for a team who already has a clear-cut No. 1 running back, Charles could be an excellent complement to that back. He now finds himself right there with former Minnesota Vikings running backs as the most intriguing options on the market currently.

Time will tell, but expect Charles to land on his feet and potentially set himself up with a team who's prepared to make a Super Bowl push sooner than later.

