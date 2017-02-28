Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Dragic.

Watch: Goran Dragic completely burns Yogi Ferrell with nasty one-handed crossover

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Teams are coming out of the 2017 NBA All-Star break looking to push their way up (or into) the playoff race. One of the teams who still has some work to do, but has begun to trend upward a bit over the past few months is the Miami Heat.

While the Heat isn't exactly an NBA Finals contender at this point, they still have quite a bit of talent, starting with center Hassan Whiteside and point guard Goran Dragic. While both had strong games on Monday night against the Dallas Mavericks, it was Dragic who left NBA fans with one of the most impressive plays of the 2016-17 season.

Most of the top plays from the year involve huge dunks or awesome blocks, but this time, the Heat point guard left Mavericks guard Yogi Ferrell completely in the dust with one of the nastiest one-handed crossovers that you'll ever witness. Don't believe it? Just sit back and enjoy, courtesy of Nicholas Sciria.

It's hard to sum up what we just witnessed there from Dragic, but a one-handed crossover sounds about right. It was nothing short of spectacular, and something that only someone who has ridiculous ball-control skills could accomplish.

Not only did he pull the move off, but he did it to perfection. Ferrell, to no fault of his own, was left completely in the dust after the move by Dragic. Realistically, though, it's hard to envision any player in the NBA being able to stop that move.

Maybe Dragic was upset he didn't get a chance to compete in the NBA skills competition because those handles were second to none. Fortunately, the Heat have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games and are just 1.5 games out of the final spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race, so there's a very real chance we could see Dragic and company in the postseason.

Topics:
Goran Dragic
Miami Heat
Southeast Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
Hassan Whiteside
Dallas Mavericks
Southwest Division
Western Conference

Trending Stories

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The surprising fact about that security guard Reigns Speared on RAW

The surprising fact about that security guard Reigns Speared on RAW

SEE: Kevin Owens' brilliant two-word tweet following botched promo on RAW

SEE: Kevin Owens' brilliant two-word tweet following botched promo on RAW

Video: Man Utd fans are loving Alex Ferguson's reaction to Zlatan free-kick

Video: Man Utd fans are loving Alex Ferguson's reaction to Zlatan free-kick

Watch: What happened when Carragher tried to stop Lukaku in a one-v-one

Watch: What happened when Carragher tried to stop Lukaku in a one-v-one

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

WWE fans would have loved original WrestleMania plans for John Cena

WWE fans would have loved original WrestleMania plans for John Cena

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again