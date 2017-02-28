Teams are coming out of the 2017 NBA All-Star break looking to push their way up (or into) the playoff race. One of the teams who still has some work to do, but has begun to trend upward a bit over the past few months is the Miami Heat.

While the Heat isn't exactly an NBA Finals contender at this point, they still have quite a bit of talent, starting with center Hassan Whiteside and point guard Goran Dragic. While both had strong games on Monday night against the Dallas Mavericks, it was Dragic who left NBA fans with one of the most impressive plays of the 2016-17 season.

Most of the top plays from the year involve huge dunks or awesome blocks, but this time, the Heat point guard left Mavericks guard Yogi Ferrell completely in the dust with one of the nastiest one-handed crossovers that you'll ever witness. Don't believe it? Just sit back and enjoy, courtesy of Nicholas Sciria.

It's hard to sum up what we just witnessed there from Dragic, but a one-handed crossover sounds about right. It was nothing short of spectacular, and something that only someone who has ridiculous ball-control skills could accomplish.

Not only did he pull the move off, but he did it to perfection. Ferrell, to no fault of his own, was left completely in the dust after the move by Dragic. Realistically, though, it's hard to envision any player in the NBA being able to stop that move.

Maybe Dragic was upset he didn't get a chance to compete in the NBA skills competition because those handles were second to none. Fortunately, the Heat have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games and are just 1.5 games out of the final spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race, so there's a very real chance we could see Dragic and company in the postseason.