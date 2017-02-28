For the majority of Tuesday night, it looked as though Brighton would go four points clear of Newcastle at the top of the Championship.

The league’s top two sides did battle at the Amex Stadium and Glenn Murray’s penalty after just 14 minutes looked as though it would be enough to secure all three points for the home side.

A win for Brighton would not only put them clear of Newcastle, but would give them a nine-point gap from Huddersfield in third-place.

In other words, a win would be huge for Brighton.

However, in the final 10 minutes, the title race took a huge swing in incredible circumstances.

Newcastle were pushing for an equaliser from a corner when the ball fell to Christian Atsu. However, he scuffed his effort towards Darryl Murphy, who could only prod it straight at teammate Mo Diame.

The midfielder had no time to regret and instinctively stuck out his foot. The ball rebounded off his foot and looped up over goalkeeper David Stockdale and defenders on the line.

It was a remarkable goal and Twitter exploded after seeing it.

And that lucky goal was the catalyst for Rafa Benitez’s side as they grabbed a late winner through Ayoze Perez.

The win put the Toon Army two points ahead of their opponents after a result that could be pivotal in the race for promotion.

It’s amazing to think that Diame’s lucky goal could eventually decide the title.

Heartbreaking stuff if you’re a Brighton fan but those travelling Newcastle supporters were absolutely delirious. And you can’t blame them.

