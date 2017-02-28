Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Diame.

Mohamed Diame may have just scored the luckiest goal ever

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

For the majority of Tuesday night, it looked as though Brighton would go four points clear of Newcastle at the top of the Championship.

The league’s top two sides did battle at the Amex Stadium and Glenn Murray’s penalty after just 14 minutes looked as though it would be enough to secure all three points for the home side.

A win for Brighton would not only put them clear of Newcastle, but would give them a nine-point gap from Huddersfield in third-place.

Article continues below

In other words, a win would be huge for Brighton.

However, in the final 10 minutes, the title race took a huge swing in incredible circumstances.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The surprising fact about that security guard Reigns Speared on RAW

The surprising fact about that security guard Reigns Speared on RAW

SEE: Kevin Owens' brilliant two-word tweet following botched promo on RAW

SEE: Kevin Owens' brilliant two-word tweet following botched promo on RAW

Video: Man Utd fans are loving Alex Ferguson's reaction to Zlatan free-kick

Video: Man Utd fans are loving Alex Ferguson's reaction to Zlatan free-kick

Watch: What happened when Carragher tried to stop Lukaku in a one-v-one

Watch: What happened when Carragher tried to stop Lukaku in a one-v-one

Newcastle were pushing for an equaliser from a corner when the ball fell to Christian Atsu. However, he scuffed his effort towards Darryl Murphy, who could only prod it straight at teammate Mo Diame.

The midfielder had no time to regret and instinctively stuck out his foot. The ball rebounded off his foot and looped up over goalkeeper David Stockdale and defenders on the line.

Diame's goal

It was a remarkable goal and Twitter exploded after seeing it.

Twitter calls it 'the luckiest goal ever'

Take a look at the best reaction:

And that lucky goal was the catalyst for Rafa Benitez’s side as they grabbed a late winner through Ayoze Perez.

The win put the Toon Army two points ahead of their opponents after a result that could be pivotal in the race for promotion.

It’s amazing to think that Diame’s lucky goal could eventually decide the title.

Heartbreaking stuff if you’re a Brighton fan but those travelling Newcastle supporters were absolutely delirious. And you can’t blame them.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Newcastle United
Mohamed Diame
Alan Shearer
Football
Championship
Brighton & Hove Albion

Trending Stories

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The surprising fact about that security guard Reigns Speared on RAW

The surprising fact about that security guard Reigns Speared on RAW

SEE: Kevin Owens' brilliant two-word tweet following botched promo on RAW

SEE: Kevin Owens' brilliant two-word tweet following botched promo on RAW

Video: Man Utd fans are loving Alex Ferguson's reaction to Zlatan free-kick

Video: Man Utd fans are loving Alex Ferguson's reaction to Zlatan free-kick

Watch: What happened when Carragher tried to stop Lukaku in a one-v-one

Watch: What happened when Carragher tried to stop Lukaku in a one-v-one

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

WWE fans would have loved original WrestleMania plans for John Cena

WWE fans would have loved original WrestleMania plans for John Cena

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again