The biggest story that’s been unfolding in the world of wrestling over the past week is surely the news that The Hardy Boyz are rumoured to be returning to the WWE.

Up until we get some confirmation, or until we see them on television, it has to be treated as speculation as nobody really knows what the future has in store for them.

RUMOURS

However, that hasn’t stopped many from suggesting that a WWE move is on the cards as everything seems to be falling into place perfectly, and points in only one direction.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The fact his merchandise store closed was a massive indication, regardless of the reasoning behind it shutting its doors.

Not only that, but Dave Meltzer revealed that both Broken Matt and Brother Nero weren’t going to be taking any bookings – meaning they’re about to become exclusive to one promotion once they’ve cleared up their current dates.

Article continues below

However, it’s the latest update which all but confirms that the Boyz are coming home.

DEPARTURE

Following the rumours that they weren’t going to be re-signing with Impact Wrestling, Matt officially released a statement confirming the news on his Twitter, which you can see below.

It read: “My stint with @IMPACTWRESTLING was DELIGHTFUL. EXCEPTIONAL talent & locker room. A great, respectful team that worked hard in tough times.

“I wish @IMPACTWRESTLING all the best going forward, especially the INDUSTRIOUS talent. I hope they’re all treated with respect & fairness.”

Well, there you have it. The exit has been confirmed, and he was right, it’s going to be an intriguing time ahead for the wrestling industry.

Plus, a tweet from Sasha Banks was also conveniently timed as she referenced Matt’s ‘Broken’ character, and of course, he replied.

Now it’s a waiting game, as to whether Vince MeekMahan can do enough to lure them back home.

Do you think The Hardy Boyz are joining WWE? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms