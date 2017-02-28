The Hardy Boyz are on their way out of TNA as both parties are heading in different directions.

Matt and Jeff Hardy are leaving IMPACT, with their next stop expected to be a return to WWE. TNA founder and new Chief Creative Officer Jeff Jarrett took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the matter.

How TNA handles their talent while undergoing major upper-management changes will be key for the promotion going forward, and Jarrett did his best to be diplomatic on social media.

Here's what Jarrett had to say:

That's as neutral as it gets, but it doesn't sound like discussions between both sides were always filled with flowers and well-wishes. Rumors point to an uglier fall out that led to their decision to leave.

One of the driving factors for the Hardyz was the fact they felt "disrespected" during contract negotiations, according to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet.

TNA is in a tough spot, losing not only the Hardy Boyz, but also former TNA Heavyweight and Grand champion Drew Galloway. Losing high-profile talent is never a good thing, and word of mouth between professional wrestlers could hurt their chances at other big-name wrestlers.

The Hardyz sought legal representation, according to Satin's sources. When their lawyer informed new TNA President Ed Nordholm that his clients were drawing interest from places outside of the promotion, he reportedly responded by saying "tell them to go to WWE then."

That may be exactly where they're headed, but paints an entirely different picture than the very standard and measure front Jarrett put up regarding their contracts.

Do you think The Hardy Boyz are making the right call to leave TNA, or is a WWE return too late? Let us know in the comments!

