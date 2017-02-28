Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

YouTubers break Guinness World Record with incredible 120m putt

For those of you that play golf, you’ll know just how important putting is.

You could hit the perfect drive to the centre of the fairway, you could produce the perfect chip to the green but you could then three-putt - or worse - to completely ruin that particular hole.

It’s the part that we so often neglect but, if you’re handy with a putter, it could make all the difference.

While there are professionals that can struggle on the green, we’ve discovered the greatest putter in the world - and they’re not even on the PGA Tour.

In fact, they’re not even a professional.

A YouTube channel called ‘How Ridiculous’ are made up of a few guys that do, well, ridiculous things.

And for their latest video, they attempted to break the Guinness World Record.

The World Record stood at a quite ridiculous 120m/395 ft. To put that into context, it would take Usain Bolt about 11 seconds to run that distance.

Normal golfers would probably take a pitching wedge to chip in towards the hole. But not these guys, they took a putter and tried to smash it into the hole.

Surely it’s not possible.

However, one of them, with a full swing of his putter hammered it towards the flag.

It bounced and rolled before eventually dropping into the hole.

Incredible.

Take a look:

And, if you don’t believe that it was real, take a look at the Guinness World Record website where this sensational putt is there for all to see.

Take a bow, guys.

Tiger Woods
Golf
US Masters
Rory McIlroy
Phil Mickleson

