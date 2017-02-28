Kevin Owens dug deep into the wrestling playbook against Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble, delivering a throwback move to end the match.

Owens took a crack at finishing Reigns off with a Stone Cold Stunner, but The Big Dog still had enough bite in him to kick out of it.

Stone Cold Steve Austin had Owens on The Steve Austin Show on Tuesday and wasn't going to let the whole ordeal slide. The Texas Rattlesnake went into a huge diatribe on how to properly hit an opponent with the stunner, schooling the young Owens.

"I just thought, as smart as I thought you were - as smart as I know you are - you would have studied the delivery mechanism," Austin told Owens.

The attempt at finishing Reigns with a stunner came up short, and watching it happen it lacked the proper impact that made Stone Cold's finisher so devastating.

"If you wanted to borrow it from me, which you did daresay I now say steal it, you would've called me on the phone," Austin said.

"You've got my damn phone number in your phone and said, 'Steve, I'm thinking about busting this thing out because I've got Roman Reigns, he's tough as nails, I might need it,' and I could have explained to you."

Unfortunately for Owens he didn't place that call, and instead needed a helping hand from Braun Strowman to secure his victory to retain the WWE Universal Championship.

The full video is worth watching for an amazing breakdown of how to properly Stone Cold Stun another human being:

"What were you thinking, because I would have broken it down to you on a scientific and molecular standpoint so you know what the eff is going on from here on out," Austin mused.

Do you think a little coaching from Austin could have ended the match for Owens? Let us know if you think the Kevin Owens Stunner should be a thing!

