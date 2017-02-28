Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Only Stone Cold could have noticed how Kevin Owens botched his Royal Rumble stunner

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Kevin Owens dug deep into the wrestling playbook against Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble, delivering a throwback move to end the match.

Owens took a crack at finishing Reigns off with a Stone Cold Stunner, but The Big Dog still had enough bite in him to kick out of it. 

Stone Cold Steve Austin had Owens on The Steve Austin Show on Tuesday and wasn't going to let the whole ordeal slide. The Texas Rattlesnake went into a huge diatribe on how to properly hit an opponent with the stunner, schooling the young Owens.

Article continues below

"I just thought, as smart as I thought you were - as smart as I know you are - you would have studied the delivery mechanism," Austin told Owens. 

The attempt at finishing Reigns with a stunner came up short, and watching it happen it lacked the proper impact that made Stone Cold's finisher so devastating. 

Article continues below

Trending Stories

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The surprising fact about that security guard Reigns Speared on RAW

The surprising fact about that security guard Reigns Speared on RAW

SEE: Kevin Owens' brilliant two-word tweet following botched promo on RAW

SEE: Kevin Owens' brilliant two-word tweet following botched promo on RAW

Watch: What happened when Carragher tried to stop Lukaku in a one-v-one

Watch: What happened when Carragher tried to stop Lukaku in a one-v-one

The story of Jamie Vardy's lookalike has taken a nasty twist

The story of Jamie Vardy's lookalike has taken a nasty twist

"If you wanted to borrow it from me, which you did daresay I now say steal it, you would've called me on the phone," Austin said.

"You've got my damn phone number in your phone and said, 'Steve, I'm thinking about busting this thing out because I've got Roman Reigns, he's tough as nails, I might need it,' and I could have explained to you."

Unfortunately for Owens he didn't place that call, and instead needed a helping hand from Braun Strowman to secure his victory to retain the WWE Universal Championship.

The full video is worth watching for an amazing breakdown of how to properly Stone Cold Stun another human being: 

"What were you thinking, because I would have broken it down to you on a scientific and molecular standpoint so you know what the eff is going on from here on out," Austin mused. 

Do you think a little coaching from Austin could have ended the match for Owens? Let us know if you think the Kevin Owens Stunner should be a thing!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE
Stone Cold Steve Austin
Royal Rumble

Trending Stories

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The surprising fact about that security guard Reigns Speared on RAW

The surprising fact about that security guard Reigns Speared on RAW

SEE: Kevin Owens' brilliant two-word tweet following botched promo on RAW

SEE: Kevin Owens' brilliant two-word tweet following botched promo on RAW

Watch: What happened when Carragher tried to stop Lukaku in a one-v-one

Watch: What happened when Carragher tried to stop Lukaku in a one-v-one

The story of Jamie Vardy's lookalike has taken a nasty twist

The story of Jamie Vardy's lookalike has taken a nasty twist

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

WWE fans would have loved original WrestleMania plans for John Cena

WWE fans would have loved original WrestleMania plans for John Cena

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again