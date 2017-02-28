Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

DRose.

Watch: Patrick Patterson tripped and fell, but still stopped Derrick Rose's fastbreak

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The most elite defensive plays come when a top-tier player gets shut down by an opponent. While the NBA isn't exactly known as a defensive league, there's been plenty of great battles over the years. One play that certainly won't qualify as an "elite" battle, is New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose against Toronto Raptors big man Patrick Patterson.

What this matchup did give us, though, was one of the coolest and most enjoyable defensive moments to watch of the 2016-17 NBA season. Patterson, who was backpedaling to try to slow down Rose and the fastbreak, accidently tripped over his own feet. He obviously knew that he didn't have enough time to get up and make a play, so instead, he just played defense while laying completely sprawled out on the ground.

Best of all? The defensive tactic actually worked. Patterson's defensive effort stopped the Knicks fast break and wound up resulting in a jump ball. Via SB Nation GIF's official Twitter:

Patterson should really get credited with a "hustle play" here, even thought it only happened because he sort of lost control of his own feet. Regardless of how you look at it, the move may have mattered more than it seemed at that moment, as the Raptors went on to win the game by just a point, 92-91.

Currently, the Raptors are sitting at 36-24 in the NBA, and are widely considered to be one of the only teams in the Eastern Conference who could give the Cleveland Cavaliers a run for their money in a playoff series. 

On the flip side, Rose and the Knicks find themselves in a pretty brutal situation, as they've now gone 3-7 in their last 10 games, and are sitting 4.5 games back of the No. 8 and final seed in the East. They also have three other teams sitting in front of them as well who they'd have to surpass.

Topics:
NBA
New York Knicks
Atlantic Division
Eastern Conference
Patrick Patterson
Toronto Raptors
Carmelo Anthony
Derrick Rose
Chicago Bulls
Central Division
Derrick Rose

Trending Stories

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The surprising fact about that security guard Reigns Speared on RAW

The surprising fact about that security guard Reigns Speared on RAW

SEE: Kevin Owens' brilliant two-word tweet following botched promo on RAW

SEE: Kevin Owens' brilliant two-word tweet following botched promo on RAW

Watch: What happened when Carragher tried to stop Lukaku in a one-v-one

Watch: What happened when Carragher tried to stop Lukaku in a one-v-one

The story of Jamie Vardy's lookalike has taken a nasty twist

The story of Jamie Vardy's lookalike has taken a nasty twist

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

WWE fans would have loved original WrestleMania plans for John Cena

WWE fans would have loved original WrestleMania plans for John Cena

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again