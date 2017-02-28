The most elite defensive plays come when a top-tier player gets shut down by an opponent. While the NBA isn't exactly known as a defensive league, there's been plenty of great battles over the years. One play that certainly won't qualify as an "elite" battle, is New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose against Toronto Raptors big man Patrick Patterson.

What this matchup did give us, though, was one of the coolest and most enjoyable defensive moments to watch of the 2016-17 NBA season. Patterson, who was backpedaling to try to slow down Rose and the fastbreak, accidently tripped over his own feet. He obviously knew that he didn't have enough time to get up and make a play, so instead, he just played defense while laying completely sprawled out on the ground.

Best of all? The defensive tactic actually worked. Patterson's defensive effort stopped the Knicks fast break and wound up resulting in a jump ball. Via SB Nation GIF's official Twitter:

Patterson should really get credited with a "hustle play" here, even thought it only happened because he sort of lost control of his own feet. Regardless of how you look at it, the move may have mattered more than it seemed at that moment, as the Raptors went on to win the game by just a point, 92-91.

Currently, the Raptors are sitting at 36-24 in the NBA, and are widely considered to be one of the only teams in the Eastern Conference who could give the Cleveland Cavaliers a run for their money in a playoff series.

On the flip side, Rose and the Knicks find themselves in a pretty brutal situation, as they've now gone 3-7 in their last 10 games, and are sitting 4.5 games back of the No. 8 and final seed in the East. They also have three other teams sitting in front of them as well who they'd have to surpass.