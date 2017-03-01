Red Bull Racing driver, Daniel Ricciardo, is looking to upset the balance in this year's championship, despite underwhelming results in their first few days of winter testing.

Mercedes have set a high bar in their two days' testing, racking up 319 laps on the track, 83 more than any other team. Meanwhile, Ricciardo and his young partner, Max Verstappen, have remained behind the Mercedes' fastest car by a matter of seconds.

Red Bull are expected to display their best in the coming weeks, once aerodynamic improvements have been made to the RB13. The team were dogged with Renault engine issues in their testing, however, the Australian driver remains quietly confident ahead of the new season.

Speaking to Sky Sports News HQ, Ricciardo acknowledged the current situation has not phased him.

"Mercedes can, as they have the past few seasons in Winter Testing, come out strong and reliable, which I think we all expected," Ricciardo said.

"The rules are different, but they're not so different that Mercedes were going to drop from first to fifth. We expected them to be quick - we're still not sure how quick we are or how quick Ferrari are."

The 27 year-old appears wise to not count out the Ferrari outfit; the SF70-H, driven by Kimi Räikkönen, finished top of day two's time-sheet.

Red Bull's concerns

Red Bull technical Chief, Adrian Newey, spoke with Sky F1's Ted Kravitz on his own concerns for the team, who believe the key to success remains in aerodynamics.

"Undoubtedly, it's still an engine formula," Newey said.

"We're still in a position where one per cent power is worth one tenth of a second, and one per cent aero is also around a tenth of a second. So if you're getting five per cent more out of the engine, you need to find five per cent from aero for the same lap time."

Teams are still figuring things out

Newey's record speaks for itself; the British engineer has won 10 championships with Red Bull, McLaren and Williams. However, his Red Bull team have not claimed a title since 2013, and Newey remained measured in his words.

"We're still trying, but we don't know," he added. "We know what we've achieved over the winter but we have no idea if that's better or worse than our rivals."

Ricciardo: We can beat Mercedes

Despite the obvious concerns, Ricciardo has the ability and belief. After winning the 2016 Malaysian Grand Prix and Laureus 2015 Breakthrough of the Year award, the Italian-born Australian has his sight set on turning the tide on the Silver Arrows in 2017.

"We can beat them," he added.

"We've got the same set of rules as everybody else so there's no reason why we can't across the course of the season."

