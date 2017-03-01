Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Diame goal.

Mohamed Diame posts funny tweet after his fortunate goal for Newcastle vs Brighton

Published

Brighton and Newcastle knew that their clash on Tuesday night could have a massive impact on their race for the title.

The two sides have been the top two clubs in the Championship almost all season so, with 13 matches remaining, the clash between the clubs was very much a ‘six-pointer.’

Brighton had the opportunity to take a massive step towards the title as they knew a victory would take them four points clear of Rafa Benitez’s side.

Meanwhile, the victories were well aware that three points themselves would see them overhaul Brighton to go two points clear at the top.

What followed was a pulsating affair.

Glenn Murray’s penalty looked set to extend the home side’s lead at the top of the table.

His 14th-minute penalty gave Chris Hughton’s team the perfect start as Newcastle huffed and puffed looking for an equaliser for the remainder of the match.

The Toon Army finally drew level with just eight minutes remaining and the way it came about was pretty incredible.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United - Sky Bet Championship

A corner-kick was cleared to the edge of the box to an unmarked Christian Atsu. His scuffed volley was toe-poked by Daryl Murphy towards teammates Mohamed Diame.

But the midfielder had very little time to react and stuck out his foot.

Incredibly, the ball rebounded off him and looped up over David Stockdale and the defenders on the line.

Diame's goal

How Twitter reacted

It was so fortunate that plenty of people were dubbing it ‘the luckiest goal ever’ on Twitter.

If that wasn’t tough enough for Brighton, Newcastle went and grabbed all three points when Ayoze Perez scored an 89th-minute winner. Sickening.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United - Sky Bet Championship

But for Newcastle, they’re now top of the league and understandably delighted with their dramatic comeback.

How Diame reacted on Twitter

And Diame even took to Twitter to speak out about his flukey goal. The former Hull City midfielder sarcastically wrote: “I definitely meant that” accompanied by the ‘see no evil’ and crying laughing emoji.

We know full well he didn't mean it.

But, if Newcastle go on to win the league by the odd point, nobody associated with the club will care how Diame scored that goal because it helped earn them an invaluable three points.

