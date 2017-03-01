Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant suffered a scary injury in their game against the Washington Wizards, and the team awaits further tests.

Durant left the game in the first quarter and the Warriors are officially calling the injury a hyperextended left knee. He will undergo an MRI and was ruled out:

The injury occurred in freak fashion, with his own teammate crashing into his legs at the end of a possession. The video of it is painful to watch, and you can see him immediately reach for his knee.

Zaza Pachulia crashes into his knee at the end of a dead ball after being pushed to the floor by Marcin Gortat.

Here's the play, courtesy of Rob Perez on Twitter:

And here's a shot of Durant leaving the arena holding his knee, via Anthony Slater of San Jose Mercury News:

That's a frightening sight to see, and all fans of the NBA should have their fingers crossed that it's nothing serious. These kinds of injuries happen often, notably most recently when Kobe Bryant fell into Andrew Bynum's knees during the championship runs.

The Warriors have depth to make up for the loss of Durant if he misses time, but if it's a serious injury that would be a huge question mark for a team poised to be a dynasty.

Hopefully MRI results come in with good news for Warriors fans. Expect an larger update on Durant's injury within the next 48 hours, which have huge implications as the NBA moves into the final stretch until the playoffs.