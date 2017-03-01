Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Jericho is looking to leave WWE once again.

Chris Jericho expected to work until WWE Payback

Football News
WrestleMania is just over a month away and already the rumours have started about what may be happening to WWE following the event in Orlando.

With constant stories of NXT call-ups and returns, one superstar who has clarified his post- WrestleMania plans is Chris Jericho.

Jericho in for a big year

For the last few years Jericho has typically worked as a part time talent within WWE but in 2016 he stayed for an extended period of time.

His friendship with Kevin Owens seemed to inspire WWE to keep him around for even longer but his current run within the company looks set to come to an end.

Jericho was recently quoted as claiming that there will be no more wrestling after May this year, but there may now be a new update on his WWE future.

RingsideNews are reporting that Jericho is being advertised for events following WrestleMania and that he is also expected to compete at Payback on April 30th.

Payback is however expected to be Jericho's final appearance with the company as he is scheduled to go on tour with his band Fozzy in May.

Fozzy are being advertised to perform at Download festival in the UK on June 11th meaning that he will be away from WWE for some time.

Jericho is expected to return to WWE once his Fozzy obligations have been fulfilled meaning that Y2J could be back before the end of 2017.

A packed two months ahead

Jericho has been absent from RAW for the last two weeks following a savage attack by his former best friend Kevin Owens.

The United States Champion is largely expected to be facing Owens at WrestleMania 33 with his title on the line.

Should Owens go on to defeat his former ally, a title rematch could be the perfect match for Payback and Jericho's departure.

Topics:
WWE
Chris Jericho
Wrestlemania

