The episode of Monday Night RAW following WrestleMania is one of the most anticipated shows of the year within WWE.

It is often the home of many NXT call-ups and shock returns and 2017 looks set to be no different.

Return of the three I's

The lead name in the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame class is without a doubt the former WWE Champion, Kurt Angle.

Angle is due to the return to the company the night before WrestleMania when he is inducted into the Hall of Fame.

However he could be set to remain on TV following WrestleMania with the latest reports claiming that he will actually appear on RAW the night after 'Mania.

Angle hasn't appeared on WWE TV for over a decade with his last match coming on a taping of ECW in 2006.

Since his induction into the Hall of Fame was announced, everyone has been theorising just what role he could take up with the company.

The wide belief is that he will become the next RAW General Manager when current GM Mick Foley leaves to undergo surgery.

PWInsider is now claiming that Angle is set to appear on the show the night after WrestleMania.

Angle's role in the WWE should he return is unknown given that he has previously claimed that he is coming towards the end of his career.

The former Olympic Gold Medallist has also claimed that he is still able to compete at the same high level, he just can't do it night after night anymore.

Fans are certainly eager to see Angle step into a WWE ring against some of the more prominent talent within the company, but if that is to become a reality, RAW is likely to be the perfect place for him.

