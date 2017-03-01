Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

The Miz is no stranger to speaking his mind.

John Cena and The Miz create very personal segment on Smackdown

Smackdown is currently on it's final approach to WrestleMania and Tuesday's episode may have finally started a feud that has been long rumoured.

In an explosive segment of Miz TV, John Cena, Nikki Bella, The Miz and Maryse all collided after tensions had been building for several weeks.

An intense showdown

Cena was the special guest on Miz TV and the two would compete in a very realistic war of words - something the Miz is not a stranger to.

Following his previous rants with Smackdown General Manager Daniel Bryan, Miz has earned somewhat of a reputation as the WWE's most outspoken superstar.

Miz didn't hold back during his rants with Bryan and he continued in the same pattern on Smackdown when he addressed the 16 time WWE Champion.

The segment got intensely personal between the two former champions and it would lead to the appearance of Bella.

Topics covered would include the fallout from their WrestleMania XXVII main event match together, Cena's influence within WWE and the history of the Miz.

As the two men exchanged verbal blows and the topics got even more personal, Cena would declare himself victorious and attempt to leave the ring, only to be stopped by Maryse.

Maryse would eventually slap Cena which led to him telling her that she had just made the biggest mistake of her life, shortly before the Fearless One entered the fray.

Maryse and Miz would leave the ring before Bella got there, but not before she could deliver some choice words to them.

The start of their road to WrestleMania?

It has been rumoured for several weeks now that Cena and Bella would be teaming up at WrestleMania to take on Maryse and Miz.

Now it looks like the four are set to be involved in feud together and whether it will lead to an eventual match at the Show of Shows remains to be seen.

John Cena
WWE
WWE Smackdown
The Miz

