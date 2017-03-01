Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Rowan could be back at the perfect time.

Erick Rowan cleared to return to WWE

WrestleMania is fast approaching and with doubts over the health of Seth Rollins, the WWE Universe still has several potential returns to look forward to.

With Finn Balor rumoured to return before WrestleMania, Smackdown could also be set to get an injured superstar back.

Just in time for WrestleMania

Bray Wyatt holds the WWE Championship but the WrestleMania main event has been thrown into disarray by the actions of Randy Orton on Tuesday night.

Wyatt could however get some much needed help ahead of the Show of Shows in the form of a former Wyatt Family member returning to Smackdown.

Erick Rowan, the long time Wyatt Family member who has been out injured since October has reportedly been cleared to return to action.

Rowan has been at the WWE Performance Centre for recently with a return to the ring in mind and that target may be closer than many expected.

Pro Wrestling Sheet have claimed that Rowan has been cleared to return to action and with Bray Wyatt now once again devoid of family members, Rowan could certainly fit right in.

With a superstar like Rowan being absent, it always creates a terrific opportunity to re-evaluate their character, but Rowan doesn't seem to be dropping his gimmick anytime soon - if his Twitter page is to be believed at least.

Rowan seemingly remaining with his 'sheep' persona, could mean that he will be in Bray Wyatt's corner during the WrestleMania main event.

Whilst Rowan could be set to make an appearance before WrestleMania, his return isn't the only question surrounding the WrestleMania main event.

Main event in question?

Tuesday's episode of Smackdown saw AJ Styles claim the title of #1 Contender for Bray Wyatt's WWE Championship.

Unfortunately for the Phenomenal One, the Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton seemed to turn his back on Wyatt and declare his intention to target Wyatt's title at WrestleMania.

Orton had previously claimed that he wouldn't fight Wyatt at 'Mania, but that offer may no longer be valid and he could stake his claim on the WrestleMania main event.

Whether this will lead to a WrestleMania triple threat or another more intriguing road to WrestleMania, that all remains to be seen.

WWE
WWE Smackdown
Wrestlemania

