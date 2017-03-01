Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

The turn that WWE fans have been waiting for has finally happened as Randy Orton has turned his back on WWE Champion Bray Wyatt.

Orton may have turned his back on Wyatt, but even more importantly, he has thrown the WrestleMania main event into disarray.

The viper strikes back

Tuesday's episode of Smackdown featured a #1 contenders match between AJ Styles and Luke Harper to determine who would face Wyatt at WrestleMania.

With Orton not willing to face Wyatt at WrestleMania, the two survived a battle royal and fought for the right to face Wyatt on the grandest stage of them all.

Contrary to pre-match predictions, Styles would emerge victorious and be named as the number one contender for WrestleMania... temporarily.

After his challenger was revealed, Wyatt would come to the ring to address his challenger and despite previously claiming in the show that he would be joined by his brother Randy Orton, Wyatt came to the ring alone.

Orton would reveal that he was at the Wyatt Family compound, but wouldn't take long to reveal that he has turned on Wyatt.

He would go on to set the compound on fire and in his words "burn the soul of sister Abigail".

Whilst the entire scene was an intense way to end Smackdown, the most important part came when Orton made the claim that he is coming for Wyatt's title at WrestleMania.

A new main event?

With Orton seemingly claiming back his rightful spot in the WrestleMania main event, it now throws the status of AJ Styles into question.

Smackdown General Manager Daniel Bryan appeared on Talking Smack after the show had ended and wasn't able to confirm what will happen to the title match at WrestleMania.

Commissioner Shane McMahon would also appear and simply claim to Bryan that they had a lot of work to do.

Hopefully the fate of the WrestleMania main event will be made clearer next week.

