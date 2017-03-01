John Terry will be remembered by football fans for many things once he finally hangs up his boots - including his decision to lift the Champions League trophy in his full kit back in May 2012, despite not playing a single minute of the final against Bayern Munich.

The talismanic centre-back was mocked mercilessly on social media after sticking on his Chelsea kit - shirt, shorts, socks, boots, the works - for the trophy presentation.

Terry was suspended for the biggest match in Chelsea’s history after picking up a foolish red card against Barcelona at the Camp Nou in the semi-final second leg but the Blues prevailed without him.

Aside from the absence of their skipper, Chelsea’s victory was made all the more remarkable by the fact the final was hosted at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern had home advantage and were the overwhelming favourites against Roberto Di Matteo’s side, who rode their luck at times but eventually triumphed on penalties thanks to their never-say-die attitude.

Terry is still mocked about it now

Terry, who was also lampooned for missing a potentially decisive penalty in the 2008 Champions League final against Manchester United in Moscow, is still teased about his decision to wear his full kit in Munich.

Terry teased on Play to the Whistle

The 36-year-old appeared on the ITV One comedy/game show Play to the Whistle on Tuesday night and the incident was always going to be brought up during the hour-long episode.

“Now, that did cause a bit of a stir, the reason being: you didn’t actually play in the final because of suspension and you took a little bit of stick wearing the kit for the presentation,” presenter Holly Willoughby said, before asking Terry: “How did you feel when all that unfolded afterwards? What was your reason for doing that.”

The veteran defender smiled awkwardly at this point - he was clearly embarrassed that it had been mentioned - before laughing.

Bradley Walsh, ever the joker, then added: “JT, you’re amongst friends here, be honest: no-one’s gonna take the p***. Not even Romesh [Ranganathan], who’s an Arsenal fan.”

Lampard brilliantly bails his teammate out

Lampard, on the opposite team, then stuck his hand up and brilliantly bailed his former teammate out.

“Can I answer first,” the retired midfielder said, “because it’s not easy for John to say, right.

“Two major things. First, social media these days, it all exploded because of jealous people who didn’t like the fact that Chelsea won it, John won it, blah blah blah.

“Secondly, he was our captain for ten years before that roughly, so if he’d have wanted to go up in his Speedos and pick it up, I think he could have done what he liked.”

Terry looked a little bit touched by his teammate’s kind words and Lampard was applauded by the audience for sticking up for his old mate.

“It’s true,” Lampard added, “it’s true.”

This is enough to bring a tear to the eyes of Chelsea supporters.

The bromance is real.

They also had a staring contest

