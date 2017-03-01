Warriors (50-10) 108, Wizards (35-23) 112

Bradley Beal (25/4/3) dropped 16 points in the first quarter as Washington managed a season-high 40 in the opening 12 minutes. Kevin Durant's game lasted just one minute as he suffered a hyperextended left knee. Stephen Curry (25/7/4) was 2-9 from deep.

Blazers (24-35) 113, Pistons (29-31) 120

Marcus Morris (37/8/6) recorded a new career-high, shooting 13-23 from the field in this overtime encounter. Andre Drummond (19/15/1) had a double-double. Damian Lillard (34/11/9) went off for the Blazers.

Nuggets (27-33) 125, Bulls (30-30) 107

A late three-point surge by Denver, led by Danilo Gallinari (22/3/0) and Nikola Jokic (19/16/10), took this game away from the Bulls. Rajon Rondo (19/4/5) and Dwyane Wade (19/4/6) tied a team-high for Chicago.

Suns (18-42) 112, Grizzlies (36-25) 130

Memphis recorded a season-high 130 points off the back of big nights from Marc Gasol (28/7/5) and Mike Conley (29/3/8). Devin Booker (9/3/1) struggled mightily for the Suns, shooting just 3-11 from the field.

Jazz (37-23) 106, Thunder (35-25) 109

Russell Westbrook (43/11/10) now has 30 triple-doubles for the season. He led the Thunder to victory with another clutch display. His team shot 12-13 from deep in the first half. Gordon Hayward (19/2/5) had a team-high for the Jazz.

Hornets (26-34) 109, Lakers (19-42) 104

Kemba Walker (30/5/7) dropped a team-high at Staples Center as he shot 50% from the field. Frank Kaminsky (24/12/3) also had a strong game for the Hornets. Julius Randle's (23/18/6) double-double kept LA competitive but they fell in the clutch.