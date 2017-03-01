Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Claude Makelele, N'Golo Kante.

Claude Makelele claims there is one thing N'Golo Kante is lacking

It's fair to say Claude Makelele is one of the finest defensive midfielders of all-time.

In fact, he might be primarily responsible for the way the position is viewed today with the job commonly branded the 'Makelele role'.

The former French international had an excellent career that saw him play for giants like Real Madrid, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain and now he finds himself as the assistant coach to Paul Clement at Swansea.

The 44-year-old finished playing six years ago and when he hung up his boots, it was hard to imagine a player like him would come along any time soon.

But then N'Golo Kante emerged and went from an obscure summer signing for Leicester to Premier League champion and vital Chelsea cog.

It's no surprise that comparisons have been drawn between Kante and Makelele. After all, they operate in the same area of the pitch, loved a tackle, both men are French and have played for Chelsea.

25-year-old Kante has established himself as one of the top players in world football in his position and there is no coincidence that Leicester's form - and subsequent decline - as well as Chelsea's rise has been hugely influenced by the former Caen man.

So, if Makelele is the yardstick for players in that position, what does Kante have to do to become one of the very best?

Swansea City v Leicester City - Premier League

“What I like about him is that he’s very generous. He plays with a smile on his face, and that’s an exceptional quality. I really hope he has a better career than mine, but he still needs that leadership.

“That doesn’t mean be a captain, but to have an aura within the team that when they look at him, they think ‘We’re going to win’ or when he speaks to them, they go ‘You’re right.’ When he has that aura, he’ll be an exceptional player. That’s when he’ll become a regular for France.”

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Premier League

In truth, Kante has only been on the big stage for two seasons and he is still to play any Champions League football.

With experience, Kante is sure to grow into the leader that Makelele expects and become even more influential that he already is - if that is possible!

Eden Hazard
Claude Makelele
Diego Costa
