Earlier this week it was announced that Borussia Dortmund’s attacking midfielder Mario Gotze has been ruled out of action for an undefined period due to metabolic disorders.

It’s currently unclear whether the Germany international, who scored the winning goal against Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final, will play again before the end of the season.

However, Dortmund’s chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has warned fans - per the Daily Mail - that ‘this is not going to be a short-term thing’.

Reports claim the 24-year-old is being treated by specialists, rather than BVB’s medical department, although he’s not in hospital.

“I’m currently being treated, and I'm going to give everything to get back to training as quickly as possible and help the team to reach our goals.” Gotze told Dortmund supporters on Monday.

Gotze's career has stalled in recent years

The 24-year-old has failed to hit the heights many people expected he would when he burst onto the scene with Dortmund during the 2010-11 season.

Gotze’s big-money move to Bayern Munich in 2013 wasn’t a roaring success, even though he won multiple titles including three Bundesliga titles, two German Cups, plus the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

The midfielder returned to Signal Iduna Park last summer with his tail between his legs and admitted he never should have joined Bayern three years earlier.

“With the experience I have now, I would make the decision [to leave Dortmund] at a later stage, but I wanted to take the risk at the time and make the next step,” Gotze was quoted as saying by the Mail in August. “Looking back at it, I would have made a different decision now.”

However, Gotze has struggled for fitness and form since returning to BVB and now finds himself sidelined indefinitely.

Jack Wilshere sends message to Gotze

If any player can sympathise with Gotze’s plight, it’s Jack Wilshere.

The England international’s career bears certain similarities with the German’s: they were both extremely highly rated as youngsters but have suffered multiple knock backs over the past few years.

After hearing about Gotze’s latest setback, Wilshere sent the following tweet to Mario…

A lovely message, we can all agree.

So why are people trolling him?

However, some people noticed a problem: he’d tagged in the wrong person.

The account he’s linked to appears to be some sort of Gotze tribute page - possibly an imposter - whose most-recent tweet was posted in January 2012.

An honest mistake - but one that still led to Wilshere getting trolled in the replies...

Give the lad a break!

