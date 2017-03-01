What Steven Gerrard made Rafa Benitez do at half-time of 2005 Champions League final

Can you believe that it’s nearly been 12 years since Liverpool’s famous comeback against AC Milan in the 2005 Champions League final?

You know how the story goes. Trailing 3-0 at half-time, the Reds produced an incredible comeback to take the game to extra-time and eventually penalties, where Jerzy Dudek’s save from Andriy Shevchenko handed Liverpool their fifth European Cup, and easily their most memorable.

What many people seem to forget was the difference in quality of both teams. Harry Kewell and Milan Baros formed Liverpool’s front two, while Steve Finnan and Djimi Traore also played.

On the other hand, Milan’s starting line-up included Shevchenko, Kaka, Clarence Seedorf, Andrea Pirlo, Paolo Maldini and Alessandro Nesta.

It makes Liverpool’s achievement all the more impressive.

Djibril Ciise will never forget that night in Istanbul. Ciise, who scored a penalty in the shootout, admitted he couldn’t come to terms with what happened even when watching highlights 10 years on.

“We celebrated the ten year anniversary two years ago and even watching the videos for us, it wasn’t real, it looked like a movie or something,” Ciise said, per the Mirror. “It was a strange feeling for me.”

Video: Liverpool's stunning comeback

One of Gerrard's best games

The game ranks among Steven Gerrard’s best ever in a Liverpool shirt. The midfielder kickstarted the comeback by scoring nine minutes after the restart and won the penalty that led to Xabi Alonso’s equaliser.

But Gerrard’s influence on the game extended to more than just what he did on the pitch. Ciise has revealed just how he inspired the fightback with a half-time speech that the Frenchman describes as the best he ever heard in his career.

Gerrard even ordered Rafa to leave the room so he could address his teammates.

Gerrard's speech

“At half time, Rafa did a speech. He tried to boost and tried to put us back in the game,” Ciise admitted. “He was really optimistic. But what really changed the game was Stevie’s speech.

“He asked nicely to the staff to be alone with the players and he said that he is a Liverpool kid, always been his club, he didn’t want to see his club being like this, being humiliated and he said if we scored in the first 15 minutes we would win the game and he’s the guy who scored the first goal.

“He gave the best captain’s speech I ever heard in my career. He asked everyone to leave, including Rafa, he just asked to be with the players.

“That’s what gave us the power to go and win the game. You need to have some balls to do this.”

Anyone else starting to believe Gerrard might make a good manager?

