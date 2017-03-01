There's something unusual regarding Zlatan Ibrahimovic's boots this season

Go on any high-profile footballer’s social media pages and you’ll instantly see images of them promoting their favoured boots.

Top players are paid millions by sports brands to wear certain boots and they’re expected to promote them constantly on social media.

And, as football fans, we’re quite interested in which players wear which boots.

It just makes sense for certain footballers to wear certain boots.

For example, David Beckham was the face of Adidas predators during his playing career, while Cristiano Ronaldo is often seen promoting his Nike Mercurial Superfly’s.

Usually, it’s only the big players that have boot deals. The marketable players that companies know will be seen on TV constantly with their product on display are perfect candidates, especially those scoring goal with the super slo-mo replays showing the boots in detail.

However, according to The Sun, one of the best players in Europe is currently without a boot deal and has worn both Adidas and Nike boots this season.

That man is, believe it or not, Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Swede has scored 26 goals this season and surely in the running for PFA Player of the Year.

Ibrahimovic is one of the most marketable players in the world and it’s astonishing to think there isn’t a boot company that has tied him down to a contract this season.

Zlatan has spent 16 years as a Nike athlete before he signed for Manchester United on a free transfer last summer. However, with United having a multi-million deal with Adidas, it seems Nike weren’t too impressed with Ibrahimovic’s move and cut ties with him.

This has seen Ibrahimovic switch from Nike boots to Adidas boots midway through the campaign. Just look at the pictures below for proof:

Ibrahimovic wearing Nike boots

Ibrahimovic wearing Adidas boots

With him picking up £260,000-per-week at Old Trafford, Zlatan probably doesn’t care too much about the millions he’s missing out on in terms of a boot deal.

However, with Ibrahimovic smashing in the goals for Jose Mourinho’s side - not to mention his two goals in the EFL Cup final last weekend - Nike must be seriously regretting their decision to out an end to their relationship with Zlatan.

Think of all that exposure they could have been getting this season.

