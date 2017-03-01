Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Tennis

Murray in Dubai.

Andy Murray's mother-in-law diagnosed his shingles

It is not often that the world’s ranked number one tennis star is not in the spotlight.

However, Andy Murray has laid low after returning from January’s Australian Open, where he suffered a shock loss to his German opponent Misha Zverev.

After beating Tunisian Malek Jaziri in straight sets in the opening round of the Dubai Duty Free Championships, Murray told a press conference: “I had a little bit of a rash from my bum round to my stomach.

"It wasn't terrible. Normally if you have a little bit of a rash and you scratch it, it feels better. With that, it was really really painful.

"I didn't think much of it at the beginning, but it was actually my wife's mum (who diagnosed it).

"We were having dinner and I said 'this is really irritating me' and she was like 'pull your pants down and show me, it might be shingles' and I was like 'okay'.

"And then the next day I got the doctor and she was right."

Luckily for Murray, his mother-in-law Leonore Sears spotted the viral disease before it could get more severe.

After five weeks and a period of enforced rest to recover, Murray was back on the court in Dubai.

ATP Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship - Day Three

Murray struggled to find his serve in the first set, as Jaziri took advantage of Murray’s difficulties with the serve.

After a slow start, Murray went on to emerge a comfortable 6-4 6-1 winner, to set up a difficult meeting with Guillermo Garcia-Lopez.

The 29-year-old Scot ended the 2016 season ranked number one in the world after winning the Paris Masters.

Murray won Wimbledon and Olympic gold in 2016, winning a personal record of 73 matches along the way, as well as reaching 11 finals in 12 events during the year.

Topics:
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Olympics
Wimbledon
Roger Federer
Novak Djokovic
Australian Open
Andy Murray

