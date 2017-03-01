Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic goal.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic stats on FIFA from 2005-2017 show something incredible

Back in December, the ever-modest Zlatan Ibrahimovic compared himself to a fine wine.

“Even if I am 35, in my mind I am 20,” the Swedish striker told Manchester United’s official website after scoring both goals in a 2-0 win over West Brom. “I think I can play also at 50! But the older I get, the better - like the wine. You like wine? It's the perfect example."

Zlatan’s performances for United have continued to improve since then and it was the veteran centre-forward who helped Jose Mourinho win his first major trophy as the Red Devils’ manager over the weekend.

Ibra scored the first and last goals as United beat Southampton 3-2 in the EFL Cup final. He picked up the Man of the Match award in the process.

Furthermore, he’s just netted his 25th and 26th goals of the season for United. A remarkable achievement for a player who turns 36 in seven months’ time.

Zlatan is the seventh best player on FIFA 17

Zlatan has proven that EA Sports were right to list him as the seventh-best player on FIFA 17.

p1ba4lc9cp1nm811261cig1k0269fb.jpg

With an overall rating of 90, Ibrahimovic finds himself above the likes of Sergio Aguero and Antoine Griezmann on the latest version of EA’s hugely popular video game franchise.

Zlatan's stats on FIFA 05-17

But let’s take a closer look at Zlatan’s stats from previous versions of FIFA. Let’s go right back to FIFA 2005, which was released back in October 2004.

FIFA 05

Rating: 83

p1ba4lekdp1qqc5eiaml1pmjujfd.jpg

Zlatan had just joined Juventus and, as you can tell from his 83 rating, needed to prove a point to the wider football world.

FIFA 06

Rating: 91

p1ba4lfn3a18mcmf81r7pc93c9gf.jpg

After scoring 16 goals in 45 matches for Juve, Zlatan’s overall rating was bumped up to 91.

FIFA 07

Rating: 86

p1ba4lgkeds2ohci19e93341apih.jpg

Ibra had moved to Inter following the Calciopoli scandal but his overall rating was reduced after he only managed to score seven goals in 35 league appearances for the Old Lady during the 2005-06 campaign.

FIFA 08

Rating: 86

p1ba4lhgfr7qb1k8uh60osgrrj.jpg

Zlatan’s first season at Inter was decent’ish - 15 goals in 36 matches - but his rating stayed on 86 on FIFA 08.

FIFA 09

Rating: 89

p1ba4lih1317f5cf1b121m3kco4l.jpg

Twenty-two goals in 34 games saw Zlatan boosted back up to 89 on FIFA 09.

FIFA 10

Rating: 90

p1ba4ljqbikjf15787ep1ftk1ncon.jpg

Zlatan moved to Barcelona after scoring 29 goals in 47 matches during his final season with Inter and his rating rose by two marks.

FIFA 11

Rating: 85

p1ba4lkvb2iqg17041b481mgtlknp.jpg

Ibra’s rating then dropped by five marks despite scoring 21 goals in 41 matches for Barca. He fell out of favour at the Camp Nou following a bust-up with Pep Guardiola.

FIFA 12

Rating: 88

p1ba4llubq8di13hoc5a1rkasnar.jpg

After scoring 21 goals in 41 matches for AC Milan, Zlatan’s rating rose slightly on FIFA 12.

FIFA 13

Rating: 88

p1ba4lnaisv65t5dgpm9mpts8t.jpg

And he stayed on 88 - despite his advancing years - after netting a superb 35 goals in 44 matches in his second and final season with the Rossoneri.

FIFA 14

Rating: 89

p1ba4lpkm9kob32g139gkcmrq510.jpg

Zlatan was a revelation at Paris Saint-Germain, scoring 35 goals in 46 matches in his debut season at the Parc des Princes, and his FIFA rating was pushed back up to 89 on FIFA 14.

FIFA 15

Rating: 90

p1ba4lqn1sitkqk2sjv1bn26ee12.jpg

Zlatan continued scoring goals for fun - 41 in 46 games in his second season at PSG - and his rating was pushed back into the 90s for the first time since FIFA 10.

FIFA 16

Rating: 89

p1ba4lrthc1pmj13caqsm1khk4s714.jpg

It then dropped one mark on FIFA 16 after he scored 30 goals in 37 matches for the Parisians.

FIFA 17

Rating: 90

p1ba4lu0oo1se2g8jp601d8l3v16.jpg

And at the ripe old age of 34, Zlatan’s rating is back in the 90s after banging in an incredible 50 goals in 51 matches during his final season in France.

(Credit: FIFA Index)

(Credit: FUThead.com)

It shows how remarkably consistent Zlatan has been

He sealed a move to Manchester United and, if he continues scoring goals at Old Trafford, don’t be surprised if EA hand him a career-equalling best rating when FIFA 18 is released later this year.

This all shows something quite remarkable: Zlatan has been ultra consistent over the years and his performances haven’t deteriorated with age. If anything, he's getting better. And it's rare you can say that for a 35-year-old.

Manchester United v Southampton - EFL Cup Final

That’s all down to the big man’s professionalism. He looks after himself and there’s no reason why he can’t play for at least another few years at the very highest level.

Zlatan, we salute you!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Juventus
Football
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

