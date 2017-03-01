Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

Golovkin has his guard ready for Mayweather.

Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin is eyeing bout with Floyd Mayweather

Gennady Golovkin is ready to cut down his weight for a super welterweight fight with Floyd Mayweather.

GGG has dominated the middleweight division to become undisputed middleweight king of the world after his devastating victory over British fighter Kell Brook.

However, it is not only in Britain where Golovkin has made his name.

In the States, the competition has dried up as he has wiped out American challengers Dominic Wade and Daniel Jacobs.

Golovkin seems to be giving up on a fight with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, after growing sick of him running.

The fight with Canelo had been lined up for Golovkin in 2016 for the WBC middleweight belt, but Canelo seemed to runaway from the biggest puncher on the planet.

However, Mayweather could be put in a huge predicament as Conor McGregor is desperate for a massive payday as he looks to fight the 49-0 retired boxer.

Golovkin told ESPN: “You know I'm not too big, 30 days before my fight I'm like 165lbs.

“Especially for Floyd, of course, I would go to 154lbs or 160lbs if he wants, this is a dream fight.

Gennady Golovkin Media Workout

"I think 160 and 154 is a good category for me.

"There is a big difference between Floyd and Canelo, Floyd is Floyd, he is the best pound for pound and Canelo is nothing.

"I talked with him last year, I wanted the fight. I needed the fight. I'm tired of it, you know, talking too much.

“I don’t respect him, he’s selfish.”

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MAYWEATHER

Ultimately, the fight of the decade will come down to Mayweather deciding which fight will make the most millions for himself.

Will it be the cross-over fight with UFC superstar McGregor, or will GGG get the ultimate boxing opponent?

