Matt Barnes posts emotional message to former Warriors teammates

The Golden State Warriors' season took a strange turn last night as Kevin Durant had his homecoming in Washington D.C. cut short.

Just two minutes into Monday night's game at the Verizon Center, Durant was struck down with a hyperextended knee after colliding with Zaza Pachulia. 

Golden State would go on to lose the encounter, Stephen Curry missing a long-range three-pointer at the death having gone 2-8 from behind the line beforehand. 

Durant's injury, which some believe could leave him out of action for months, has switched the front office's focus.

They had planned to pick up Jose Calderon to beef out their backcourt, however, have now moved to add Matt Barnes to accommodate for the loss of their superstar small forward. 

Barnes, who was part of the famous eighth seed Warriors who downed the first seed Dallas Mavericks in 2007, was recently waived by the Sacramento Kings. 

A number of Warriors fans are pumped about having Barnes back at Oracle and the man himself has shared his joy about returning to Oakland. 

Part of the 'We Believe' era, Barnes posted a message on Instagram to his former teammates Stephen Jackson and Baron Davis saying he wished he could take them back to the Warriors, and that it was the 'happiest' day of his life. 

The 36-year-old, a Santa Clara, California native, also posted a text messages between himself and Jackson where his former teammate said he'd be making more trips to watch the Dubs. 

Barnes is quite a controversial figure, but his tenacity on defence and ability to hit an open shot will prove vital to helping Golden State plug the Durant-sized hole in their rotation - although the franchise will be praying KD is playoff ready.

Interestingly, the former UCLA man has now played for all four of California's NBA teams in the space of six seasons.

