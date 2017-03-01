Normally, if there is one thing you can guarantee between Barcelona and Real Madrid in any capacity, it's that they do not like each other.

And even if they did, they would never be foolish enough to openly admit it.

The two sides are currently neck and neck in La Liga with Madrid one point clear of the Catalan side at the top of the table, and both teams are still fighting it out for the Champions League trophy.

Although, it looks like Barcelona won't be for much longer.

Luis Enrique's men trail Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 after the first leg of their last-16 tie in the French capital and it is a long way back for the Spanish heavyweight, even with MSN in their ranks.

They host PSG at the Nou Camp next week and need five goals to advance through to the quarter-finals and while it is a tall task, you can't completely rule out a comeback.

In fact, one man hoping for a comeback is Real Madrid legend Guti.

The attacking midfielder, 40, spent all but two of his 17-year career at the Bernabeu and is better versed than most in the bitter rivalry between Madrid and Barca, but he has some interesting reasons why he would like his old foes to progress next wee.

"I want Barcelona to come back against PSG in the Champions League that way they won't be able to focus on La Liga as much," he told El Chiringuito.

Furthermore, he would like Barca defender Pique to score the winner to silence some of his critics.

"I want Pique to score the fifth goal because he deserves it, he is the only one facing the situation head on, despite getting criticised by all sides."

Madrid hold a 3-1 lead over Napoli in their own Champions League tie and look a sound bet to progress to the final eight.

Will Barcelona join them? It will take a virtual miracle for them to beat a team of PSG's calibre by five clear goals.

