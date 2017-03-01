Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Guti.

The great reason Real Madrid legend Guti wants Barca to comeback v PSG

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Normally, if there is one thing you can guarantee between Barcelona and Real Madrid in any capacity, it's that they do not like each other.

And even if they did, they would never be foolish enough to openly admit it.

The two sides are currently neck and neck in La Liga with Madrid one point clear of the Catalan side at the top of the table, and both teams are still fighting it out for the Champions League trophy.

Article continues below

Although, it looks like Barcelona won't be for much longer.

Luis Enrique's men trail Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 after the first leg of their last-16 tie in the French capital and it is a long way back for the Spanish heavyweight, even with MSN in their ranks.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

Randy Orton throws WrestleMania main event into chaos on Smackdown

Randy Orton throws WrestleMania main event into chaos on Smackdown

Kurt Angle's first appearance on RAW revealed

Kurt Angle's first appearance on RAW revealed

Watch: John Terry gets trolled for wearing full kit in Munich - Lampard reacts

Watch: John Terry gets trolled for wearing full kit in Munich - Lampard reacts

There's something very strange about Zlatan Ibrahimovic's boots this season

There's something very strange about Zlatan Ibrahimovic's boots this season

They host PSG at the Nou Camp next week and need five goals to advance through to the quarter-finals and while it is a tall task, you can't completely rule out a comeback.

In fact, one man hoping for a comeback is Real Madrid legend Guti.

The attacking midfielder, 40, spent all but two of his 17-year career at the Bernabeu and is better versed than most in the bitter rivalry between Madrid and Barca, but he has some interesting reasons why he would like his old foes to progress next wee.

Corazon Classic Match at Santiago Bernabeu

"I want Barcelona to come back against PSG in the Champions League that way they won't be able to focus on La Liga as much," he told El Chiringuito.

Furthermore, he would like Barca defender Pique to score the winner to silence some of his critics.

"I want Pique to score the fifth goal because he deserves it, he is the only one facing the situation head on, despite getting criticised by all sides."

Club Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Madrid hold a 3-1 lead over Napoli in their own Champions League tie and look a sound bet to progress to the final eight.

Will Barcelona join them? It will take a virtual miracle for them to beat a team of PSG's calibre by five clear goals.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Real Madrid
Football
Barcelona

Trending Stories

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

Randy Orton throws WrestleMania main event into chaos on Smackdown

Randy Orton throws WrestleMania main event into chaos on Smackdown

Kurt Angle's first appearance on RAW revealed

Kurt Angle's first appearance on RAW revealed

Watch: John Terry gets trolled for wearing full kit in Munich - Lampard reacts

Watch: John Terry gets trolled for wearing full kit in Munich - Lampard reacts

There's something very strange about Zlatan Ibrahimovic's boots this season

There's something very strange about Zlatan Ibrahimovic's boots this season

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Injured superstar cleared to return to Smackdown

Injured superstar cleared to return to Smackdown

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again