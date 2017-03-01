The inquest is already underway into what exactly has gone wrong at Liverpool in 2017.

Since the turn of the year, Jurgen Klopp's men have gone from being among the favourites for the title to jostling for a place in the top four.

Failure to qualify for the Champions League now would be a massive disappointment, and whatever happens, it's likely that Klopp will have to make some big changes this summer.

The Reds' defence has been at the heart of a lot of their recent problems, but there is still the conundrum of what to do with Daniel Sturridge.

With just two league goals all season, the 27-year-old has endured a hugely frustrating campaign.

It's not as if Liverpool have been playing so well that there's no need to rotate, but Sturridge has fallen firmly behind Roberto Firminno in the pecking order nonetheless.

The England striker is set for talks over his future this summer, and it's looking more and more likely that he won't be at Anfield this season.

Still in demand

Goal report that he could have even left in January, but Liverpool refused to consider Paris Saint-Germain's inquiries about a loan deal.

The Ligue 1 giants evidently still value Sturridge's lethal finishing and hoped to pair him with Edinson Cavani - what a partnership that could have been.

It's unclear whether the player himself wants to quit Merseyside, though you could hardly blame him given his recent demise.

Talks never reached that stage, though, as PSG were warned off. As much as he isn't being utilised at Anfield, it seems the club are reluctant to lose him unless they are going to make significant money out of the deal.

Sturridge's miserable season

MLS clubs have also been monitoring the situation, so while Sturridge isn't actually out of contract until 2019, Liverpool may be ready to cash in.

A game against Arsenal beckons this weekend, but given that he was an unused substitute against Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City, it's hard to see Klopp bringing him in from the cold against another top side.

On the bright side, at least he hasn't been tainted by the 3-1 defeat to Leicester, which he missed through illness.

His days alongside Luis Suarez seem a long way off now.

