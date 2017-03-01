Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Jamie Carragher and Danny Simpson involved in Twitter argument

If the Leicester players weren’t already being blamed for the role they played in getting Claudio Ranieri sacked, they certainly were after they beat Liverpool 3-1 on Monday night.

The Foxes have been poor all season and it appeared they lacked the desire and work-rate that saw they complete the incredible 5000/1 feat of winning the Premier League.

With the club in serious danger of getting relegated, the owners decided it was time to sack Ranieri in the hope to survive the drop.

It had an immediate effect with the champions blowing Jurgen Klopp’s side away at the King Power Stadium as they emulated their performances from last season.

It was a display that had people asking why they hadn’t shown this kind of passion in previous months under Ranieri.

For Liverpool, it was particularly frustrating.

Being on the end of a rejuvenated Leicester side must have been tough to take as their top four chances were dealt yet another blow.

In fact, it was so tough to take that Jamie Carragher has got himself in a Twitter argument with Leicester’s Danny Simpson over that very matter.

FC Barcelona v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Round of 16

The argument

After Simpson called out Carragher for appearing in an Everton training top by posting: "Just gonna put it out there. No offence but I don't think I would ever see @GNev2 training in a Man City Training shirt”.

The Sky Sports replied by alluded to their increased work rate against Liverpool by saying: "More offensive than you lot running around on Monday?!!!”

Simpson wasn’t finished and brought up something Carragher said on Monday Night Football.

“Come on Jamie it's your job to check them stats. Aren't we all just average players who won the best league in the world,” he said.

And Carragher hit back once again with: "Sorry if that offends you, I was talking about your careers as a whole. Great respect for what you all achieved.”

But Simpson was far from finished and wrote: "I respect your opinion, and as a defender I look up to you and what you've achieved. However I won the league you haven't".

He then added: "Yea, joke man united players holding this beauty".

Wow. The argument still appears to be going on so make sure you check it out on Twitter - you won't be disappointed.

Twitter reacts

And Twitter was absolutely loving the spat between the pair. Check out the best reaction:

Leicester’s massive win - only their sixth of the season - lifted them to 15th and two points clear of the drop zone.

As for Liverpool, they remain in fifth having now played a game more than Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United around them.

A huge top four clash against Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday evening awaits them as Carragher - and the rest of the Liverpool fans - will be hoping for some sort of reaction.



