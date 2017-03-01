Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Formula 1

Ross Brawn.

Ross Brawn is ready to change Formula One

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Formula One’s managing director Ross Brawn believes he can help stage a non-championship race to experiment with different race formats.

Brawn was appointed the sport’s managing director by Liberty Media after their £3.3 billion takeover in 2016.

Brawn crafted Ferrari’s record-breaking success and his move to Mercedes has helped lay the foundations for their current domination.

Article continues below

He told Sky Sports: “My dream is a non-championship race once a year so that we could try a different format in that race.

"A non-championship race would enable us to vary the format and try something different - and evolve it.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

Randy Orton throws WrestleMania main event into chaos on Smackdown

Randy Orton throws WrestleMania main event into chaos on Smackdown

Kurt Angle's first appearance on RAW revealed

Kurt Angle's first appearance on RAW revealed

Watch: John Terry gets trolled for wearing full kit in Munich - Lampard reacts

Watch: John Terry gets trolled for wearing full kit in Munich - Lampard reacts

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s FIFA cards from 2005-2017 show something incredible

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s FIFA cards from 2005-2017 show something incredible

"You can't take the risk of swapping a format in a championship race and not getting it right.”

Brawn believes that the winter’s ‘rules refresh’ could help his old team Mercedes get even stronger along with Ferrari and Red Bull.

"We expose ourselves whenever we make changes like this. Fingers crossed, it is going to work out but l think it is a good example of where we didn't go through the right principles to begin with.

“And if this was a principle to stop Mercedes winning, you could argue the exact contrary.

AUTO-PRIX-F1-MONZA-ITA-PRESSER

"A team that strong and with that resource will relish change. It was naïve to think it would destabilise Mercedes.

"If anything it gave them an advantage,” said Brawn.

Like in all sports, Brawn believes in the fairytale story of a giant-killing, he hopes F1 can possess this potential, instead of a Mercedes domination.

"I'm poacher turned gamekeeper now because my priority is closer racing!

Bambi Awards 2014 - Show

"But we must not do it artificially and we must not penalise a team because they are doing an exceptional job.

"Someone has suggested that if a team is winning then they should have their development frozen until the rest catch up. The fans will just see straight through it and become disillusioned."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Formula 1

Trending Stories

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

Randy Orton throws WrestleMania main event into chaos on Smackdown

Randy Orton throws WrestleMania main event into chaos on Smackdown

Kurt Angle's first appearance on RAW revealed

Kurt Angle's first appearance on RAW revealed

Watch: John Terry gets trolled for wearing full kit in Munich - Lampard reacts

Watch: John Terry gets trolled for wearing full kit in Munich - Lampard reacts

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s FIFA cards from 2005-2017 show something incredible

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s FIFA cards from 2005-2017 show something incredible

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Injured superstar cleared to return to Smackdown

Injured superstar cleared to return to Smackdown

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again