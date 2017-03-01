Formula One’s managing director Ross Brawn believes he can help stage a non-championship race to experiment with different race formats.

Brawn was appointed the sport’s managing director by Liberty Media after their £3.3 billion takeover in 2016.

Brawn crafted Ferrari’s record-breaking success and his move to Mercedes has helped lay the foundations for their current domination.

He told Sky Sports: “My dream is a non-championship race once a year so that we could try a different format in that race.

"A non-championship race would enable us to vary the format and try something different - and evolve it.

"You can't take the risk of swapping a format in a championship race and not getting it right.”

Brawn believes that the winter’s ‘rules refresh’ could help his old team Mercedes get even stronger along with Ferrari and Red Bull.

"We expose ourselves whenever we make changes like this. Fingers crossed, it is going to work out but l think it is a good example of where we didn't go through the right principles to begin with.

“And if this was a principle to stop Mercedes winning, you could argue the exact contrary.

"A team that strong and with that resource will relish change. It was naïve to think it would destabilise Mercedes.

"If anything it gave them an advantage,” said Brawn.

Like in all sports, Brawn believes in the fairytale story of a giant-killing, he hopes F1 can possess this potential, instead of a Mercedes domination.

"I'm poacher turned gamekeeper now because my priority is closer racing!

"But we must not do it artificially and we must not penalise a team because they are doing an exceptional job.

"Someone has suggested that if a team is winning then they should have their development frozen until the rest catch up. The fans will just see straight through it and become disillusioned."

