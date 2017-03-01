There’s no doubt the intense and relentless trash-talking has helped sell Saturday’s much-anticipated fight between David Haye and Tony Bellew at the O2 Arena this Saturday.

When two fighters genuinely dislike each other - as seems to be the case with the aforementioned British rivals - tickets will always be snapped up.

It’s being billed as the grudge match of the year and although Haye is the firm favourite coming into the fight, the unfancied Bellew could easily spring a surprise if he manages to land a clean shot on his opponent.

Haye lost his cool during a press conference at the Hilton Hotel in Liverpool on Monday and was called a “broken man” by his opponent.

The 36-year-old lashed out at the crowd, who were all there to support local lad Bellew, and is expected to face punishment after branding them “f***ing retards”. The British Boxing Board of Control will discuss the fighters’ conduct at a meeting on March 8.

Haye flew to Munich on Tuesday

It was then reported on Tuesday that Haye had flown to Munich - and eyebrows were raised when he posted a video that evening from inside a pizza restaurant.

Hardly the sort of preparation you’d expect from a boxer just days away from one of the biggest fights of his career.

Why Haye could pull out of the fight

And it’s now being reported - by The Sun - that Haye could pull out of the fight at the last minute due to a problem with his Achilles.

It’s understood the Bermondsey-born fighter is in Germany to see his specialist, the private surgeon Professional Andreas Imhoff, over the issue.

There are fears his Achilles problem has flared up again and now the fight could be in doubt.

If cancelled, this will be the third time Haye has withdrawn from a fight late on. He did the same thing ahead of bouts with Wladimir Klitschko and Tyson Fury.

Haye faces fierce backlash if he pulls out

You can only imagine the fierce backlash Haye will receive if he pulls out of the fight at this late stage.

The event is a sell-out and thousands of boxing fans have paid out for travel and accommodation.

Provided he’s fit enough to fight, Haye will take part in the open workouts in London this evening.

He will then come face-to-face with Bellew at the final press conference on Thursday before the weigh-in on Friday afternoon.

