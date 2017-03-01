Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Freddy Adu.

Former wonderkid Freddy Adu is set for one of his strangest moves yet

Freddy Adu is a legend in the football world, but probably not for the reasons many envisaged when he burst onto the scene at 13-years-old.

That's right - 13-years-old! Still just a kid, Adu made his debut for DC United and caught the world's attention in the process.

He became a Football Manager wonderkid and was duly heralded as the next worldwide superstar.

Needless to say at this point, that didn't quite work out for the 17-time American international.

Now aged 27, Adu has played for 13 teams in eight different countries, the pick of which would be Monaco and Benfica, both of whom he briefly spent time with in early days of his European adventure.

In late January, Adu had a trial with Portland Timbers in his home country, but their general manager, Gavin Wilkinson, explained why he failed to secure himself a deal.

"It isn't easy getting into our squad when you look at players like (Darlington) Nagbe, (Diego) Valeri, (Fanendo) Adi, (Darren) Mattocks and (Sebastian) Blanco," Wilkinson told Goal at the time. "It was always going to be tough for Freddy, however we felt he deserved the opportunity."

Wow. To be fair to Adu, who can compete with world-class names like that! With all due respect.

Philadelphia Union v Seattle Sounders

So what next for the once-upon-a-time-wonderkid?

Adu is said to have an offer from Polish second-division club Sandecja Nowy Sacz, a source close to Adu confirmed to Goal.

Although the deal is yet to be finalised, the club is said to have sent Adu the offer on Tuesday and he is mulling it over.

Sources also told Goal that Adu is considering offers from Asia. The attacking midfielder seriously considered a move to South Korea prior to signing with Bahia in Brazil back in 2013.

It seems his days of attracting major interest are firmly behind him and virtually no club is out of the question for Adu. If they'll pay to have him, it doesn't matter what league he has to stoop to, he will.

We're sure he dreamed of plying his trade in the Polish second-tier when he was growing up!

