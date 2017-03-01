Andy Murray, who has recently recovered from his bout of shingles discovered by his mother-in-law, believes people who have served doping bans should work their way back up the ladder.

This comes as Russia’s Maria Sharapova has been given wildcard slots across Europe since testing positive for meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open.

Sharapova claims to have been taking the drug for 10 years because of a magnesium deficiency and a family history of diabetes.

The ban on the drug came into effect on 1 January 2016, after WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) had spent the previous year monitoring the drug.

Sharapova’s ban ends in April, and the former 2004 Wimbledon champion could be given a wildcard to the tournament, however, Murray believes anyone who has tested positive should start from the bottom of the ladder.

Murray said to The Times: ”I think you should really have to work your way back. However, the majority of tournaments are going to do what they think is best for their event.

"If they think having big names there is going to sell more seats, then they're going to do that. She (Sharapova) has an opportunity to try to improve her ranking up until that point and potentially not need a wild card.

"But then if she doesn't, that becomes Wimbledon's decision and how they want to play that.

"I'm sure they'll think long and hard about it and how they feel people will view it and then make the right decision for them.”

Sharapova has kept a low profile since her doping ban, however, the Russian showed up for the 2017 Oscar’s after party looking as glamorous as ever.

Boris Becker, who was speaking at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco, believes she should be given a second chance.

“I am a believer in second chances. She was punished, she did something she wasn't meant to do, she was out of the game for a while.

"Hopefully, she will be received with the welcome she deserves. It is not easy coming back, time has passed and the game hasn't stopped and it speaks for her determination that she wants to prove a point.”

