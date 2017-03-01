Cristiano Ronaldo can break 46-year record vs Las Palmas

It says a lot about Cristiano Ronaldo that he's supposedly having a bad season.

The Portuguese has found the back of the net 19 times so far. It may not compare with his half century last term, but it's still a pretty decent effort for a 32-year-old.

There's still a few months of the campaign left too, and Real Madrid could still feasibly walk away with both the Champions League and the La Liga title.

Unfortunately, though, for players like Ronaldo, success like that is only to be expected.

CR7 has broken so many records that few people will be surprised if he sends another one tumbling tonight against Las Palmas.

The Telegraph have it that the Los Blancos frontman is just three goals away from equalling the legendary Jimmy Greaves, who scored 366 goals across the top European leagues.

Greavsie achieved the incredible feat in the English top flight and Serie A with Chelsea, AC Milan, Tottenham, and West Ham.

Ronaldo's unbelievable tally

Ronaldo, on the other hand, has plied his trade in the Portuguese Primeira Liga, the Premier League, and La Liga to take his current total to 363.

To put that in perspective, Greaves set the record 46 years ago, and no-one has beaten it since.

Even Lionel Messi is quite some way behind him on 332 goals.

So, while he might be used to breaking records, that shouldn't take away from an unbelievable achievement.

Greaves responds

Greaves has probably got used to the idea that no-one would ever beat him, but he's been typically gracious as he prepares to hand his mantle over to Ronaldo, telling the same source:

"Records are there to be broken and, if Ronaldo gets there this week, I would like to congratulate him and wish him all the best.”

It's going to be difficult for the Madrid star to beat the year he had in 2016. Not only did he win both the European Championships and the Champions League, he topped it all off by winning his fourth Ballon d'Or.

Of course, it'll take a hat-trick tonight for him to equal his latest record, but given that Las Palmas have kept just one clean sheet in their last 17 games, he might fancy his chances.

Where does Ronaldo rank among the greatest players of all time? Have your say in the comments.

