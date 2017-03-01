Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Ronaldo could be set for an incredible European record .

Cristiano Ronaldo can break 46-year record vs Las Palmas

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It says a lot about Cristiano Ronaldo that he's supposedly having a bad season.

The Portuguese has found the back of the net 19 times so far. It may not compare with his half century last term, but it's still a pretty decent effort for a 32-year-old.

There's still a few months of the campaign left too, and Real Madrid could still feasibly walk away with both the Champions League and the La Liga title.

Article continues below

Unfortunately, though, for players like Ronaldo, success like that is only to be expected.

CR7 has broken so many records that few people will be surprised if he sends another one tumbling tonight against Las Palmas.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

Randy Orton throws WrestleMania main event into chaos on Smackdown

Randy Orton throws WrestleMania main event into chaos on Smackdown

Kurt Angle's first appearance on RAW revealed

Kurt Angle's first appearance on RAW revealed

Watch: John Terry gets trolled for wearing full kit in Munich - Lampard reacts

Watch: John Terry gets trolled for wearing full kit in Munich - Lampard reacts

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s FIFA cards from 2005-2017 show something incredible

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s FIFA cards from 2005-2017 show something incredible

The Telegraph have it that the Los Blancos frontman is just three goals away from equalling the legendary Jimmy Greaves, who scored 366 goals across the top European leagues.

Greavsie achieved the incredible feat in the English top flight and Serie A with Chelsea, AC Milan, Tottenham, and West Ham.

Ronaldo's unbelievable tally 

Ronaldo, on the other hand, has plied his trade in the Portuguese Primeira Liga, the Premier League, and La Liga to take his current total to 363.

Real Madrid v Kashima Antlers- FIFA Club World Cup Final

To put that in perspective, Greaves set the record 46 years ago, and no-one has beaten it since.

Even Lionel Messi is quite some way behind him on 332 goals.

So, while he might be used to breaking records, that shouldn't take away from an unbelievable achievement.

Greaves responds 

Greaves has probably got used to the idea that no-one would ever beat him, but he's been typically gracious as he prepares to hand his mantle over to Ronaldo, telling the same source:

"Records are there to be broken and, if Ronaldo gets there this week, I would like to congratulate him and wish him all the best.”

Jimmy Greaves

It's going to be difficult for the Madrid star to beat the year he had in 2016. Not only did he win both the European Championships and the Champions League, he topped it all off by winning his fourth Ballon d'Or.

Of course, it'll take a hat-trick tonight for him to equal his latest record, but given that Las Palmas have kept just one clean sheet in their last 17 games, he might fancy his chances.

Where does Ronaldo rank among the greatest players of all time? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid
UEFA Champions League
Football
Gareth Bale

Trending Stories

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

Randy Orton throws WrestleMania main event into chaos on Smackdown

Randy Orton throws WrestleMania main event into chaos on Smackdown

Kurt Angle's first appearance on RAW revealed

Kurt Angle's first appearance on RAW revealed

Watch: John Terry gets trolled for wearing full kit in Munich - Lampard reacts

Watch: John Terry gets trolled for wearing full kit in Munich - Lampard reacts

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s FIFA cards from 2005-2017 show something incredible

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s FIFA cards from 2005-2017 show something incredible

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Injured superstar cleared to return to Smackdown

Injured superstar cleared to return to Smackdown

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again