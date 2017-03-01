To many people, Mike Tyson is one of the best heavyweights of all-time.

He was 'the baddest man on the planet'. Never has there been a heavyweight champion who was feared like Tyson was.

His knockout power captured the world's imagination, but, unfortunately, a career littered with mishaps and controversy came to an underwhelming end in 2006 where he would admit he was just fighting for the money.

In the years since he hung up his gloves, Tyson has remained in the public eye with a couple of hilarious cameos in The Hangover trilogy, and he currently stars in Mike Tyson Mysteries, a cult hit on Adult Swim.

Now, he will star in a web series that will debut on his YouTube channel and will be produced by the team at Shots Studios.

According to a Variety article, the aim is to produce at least two videos for Tyson’s channel each month. Shots is attracted to the success Tyson has enjoyed on YouTube in 2017.

In January, he starred alongside another Shots client, ex-Vine standout Rudy Mancuso, in a video that received more than 2.1 million views.

Four days later, Tyson would crack two million hits with the first video on his YouTube channel, a video that featured a rap diss towards hip-hop artist Soulja Boy.

Of course, Chris Brown is set to engage in a celebrity fight with Soulja Boy, and Tyson is said to be training Breezy for the bout.

Based on his acting experience, Shots believes the 50-year-old Tyson can appeal to the young audience that flocks to YouTube. “Mike’s a very funny guy, on camera and in real life,” said Shots CEO John Shahidi. “We’ll introduce him to a whole new audience, and we’ll introduce our audience to Mike.”

So, it appears there is more to do with Mike Tyson on Youtube than watch compilations of him knocking guys out.

