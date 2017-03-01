Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

Mike Tyson.

Boxing legend Mike Tyson's newest venture will come as a surprise

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

To many people, Mike Tyson is one of the best heavyweights of all-time.

He was 'the baddest man on the planet'. Never has there been a heavyweight champion who was feared like Tyson was.

His knockout power captured the world's imagination, but, unfortunately, a career littered with mishaps and controversy came to an underwhelming end in 2006 where he would admit he was just fighting for the money.

Article continues below

In the years since he hung up his gloves, Tyson has remained in the public eye with a couple of hilarious cameos in The Hangover trilogy, and he currently stars in Mike Tyson Mysteries, a cult hit on Adult Swim.

Now, he will star in a web series that will debut on his YouTube channel and will be produced by the team at Shots Studios.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

Randy Orton throws WrestleMania main event into chaos on Smackdown

Randy Orton throws WrestleMania main event into chaos on Smackdown

Kurt Angle's first appearance on RAW revealed

Kurt Angle's first appearance on RAW revealed

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s FIFA cards from 2005-2017 show something incredible

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s FIFA cards from 2005-2017 show something incredible

Watch: John Terry gets trolled for wearing full kit in Munich - Lampard reacts

Watch: John Terry gets trolled for wearing full kit in Munich - Lampard reacts

According to a Variety article, the aim is to produce at least two videos for Tyson’s channel each month. Shots is attracted to the success Tyson has enjoyed on YouTube in 2017.

In January, he starred alongside another Shots client, ex-Vine standout Rudy Mancuso, in a video that received more than 2.1 million views.

Four days later, Tyson would crack two million hits with the first video on his YouTube channel, a video that featured a rap diss towards hip-hop artist Soulja Boy.

Of course, Chris Brown is set to engage in a celebrity fight with Soulja Boy, and Tyson is said to be training Breezy for the bout.

Based on his acting experience, Shots believes the 50-year-old Tyson can appeal to the young audience that flocks to YouTube. “Mike’s a very funny guy, on camera and in real life,” said Shots CEO John Shahidi. “We’ll introduce him to a whole new audience, and we’ll introduce our audience to Mike.”

So, it appears there is more to do with Mike Tyson on Youtube than watch compilations of him knocking guys out.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
David Haye
Boxing

Trending Stories

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

Randy Orton throws WrestleMania main event into chaos on Smackdown

Randy Orton throws WrestleMania main event into chaos on Smackdown

Kurt Angle's first appearance on RAW revealed

Kurt Angle's first appearance on RAW revealed

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s FIFA cards from 2005-2017 show something incredible

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s FIFA cards from 2005-2017 show something incredible

Watch: John Terry gets trolled for wearing full kit in Munich - Lampard reacts

Watch: John Terry gets trolled for wearing full kit in Munich - Lampard reacts

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Injured superstar cleared to return to Smackdown

Injured superstar cleared to return to Smackdown

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again