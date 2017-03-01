Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Formula 1

Nico Rosberg is very happy in F1 retirement.

Nico Rosberg expects drivers to be tested like never before in new cars

Formula One drivers will be physically tested like never before, according to 2016 champion Nico Rosberg.

Autosport reported that the retired driver went to winter pre-season testing in Barcelona and was very impressed with the direction that the sport was heading in.

Rosberg said: "There is such massive hype around at the moment. So I wanted to see the new cars for myself and they are absolute monsters.

"The drivers are loving it, and I think this year they will be proper gladiators out there, with these cars, because these cars will take them to their physical limits.

"We may even see drivers lose race wins because of being 'game over' mentally - and that's what we need."

The German was also posed the question whether the general excitement about the new cars and the impressive form of Mercedes made him regret his decision to retire, but it was quickly rejected.

Rosberg said: "I'm really happy and relaxed with my decision and I still love the sport, so it's great to follow the action.

"I'm enjoying the positive hype and I really hope the sport can progress as I think it will be really cool."

SpoBis 2017 - Day 1

When it comes to his career path post F1, Rosberg said there were plenty of options on the table, but he will take his time to make a decision.

"I don't know yet, at the moment still exploring," he added.

"A lot of exciting opportunities and I'm enjoying the moment, you know. I'm going to take my time to find the new directions."

Rosberg will be an ambassador for Mercedes in 2017 and unsurprisingly expects them to be the team to beat yet again.

