John Terry will always be remembered by Chelsea fans as one of the club's most loyal players.

Aside from a brief loan spell at Nottingham Forest, the former England international has spent his entire career at Stamford Bridge.

Yet, at his peak, JT was one of the most solid centre-backs around, so he undoubtedly could have moved elsewhere if he'd wanted to.

It certainly wouldn't be surprising if other top clubs had sounded him out.

In fact, Terry has revealed that Manchester City once tried to sign him, but he had no interest in leaving west London for the Etihad.

Instead, he used City's interest in him to go to Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and ask for a new contract.

Bargaining power

The Mirror have quoted him speaking to ITV show Play To The Whistle, explaining:

"I spoke to Roman [Abramovich] at the time and told him I want to stay. Manchester City made an offer.

"It gives you bargaining power to go in and renegotiate a contract."

It says a lot about his dedication that he turned down what would have no doubt been a lucrative offer from City.

The 36-year-old is out of contract again this summer and it remains to be seen whether he'll take up offers from the Chinese Super League, or whether he'll be kept on at Chelsea.

Could Terry still go to China?

When that question was put to him, he responded:

"I'm not sure. For me, I want to stay at Chelsea."

A combination of injuries and the partnership of David Luiz and Gary Cahill have largely sidelined Terry this season, though he only needs to have played in five games to earn a Premier League winners' medal, which he has.

Even so, the club captain's role under Antonio Conte has been minimal.

It's hard to see him playing for another Premier League club, so unless he decides to hang up his boots altogether, there's always the option of one big final payday in China.

