Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho reacted identically to League Cup winning goals

To say that Manchester United have struggled since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013 would be an understatement.

The Red Devils have finished seventh, fourth and fifth in the three seasons following Ferguson’s departure with both David Moyes and Louis van Gaal failing to challenge for the title at Old Trafford.

At least Van Gaal brought some silverware to the club by winning the FA Cup at the end of last season - although that didn’t save his job.

In truth, it was always going to be difficult to follow in the footsteps of Ferguson, who won 38 trophies in his 26 years at the club.

But it was Ferguson himself that hand selected Moyes, who lasted just 10 months in the job before being sacked.

And a report this week suggested that he believed that he made a big mistake. The Daily Mail claim that Ferguson has held his hands up by appointing Moyes and wishes he had approached Jose Mourinho.

Four years later and Mourinho is finally in charge of the club and has already led them to an EFL Cup trophy as he attempts to lift them back to the top of English football.

In the eyes of many, Mourinho is the perfect man to attempt to emulate what Ferguson did at United.

And it seems they have a lot more in common than we originally thought - like the way they act during winning goal in a League Cup final.

That’s because a video has emerged of both Ferguson’s and Mourinho’s reactions during two different cup winning goals - Wayne Rooney’s in the 2010 League Cup and Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s in the 2017 League Cup.

Rooney’s header in the 74th minute saw United beat Aston Villa 2-1 at Wembley, while Ibrahimovic’s header saw the Red Devils overcome Southampton 3-2.

What were Ferguson and Mourinho doing during those goals? Well, they were both scoring imaginary headers themselves.

We love it when a manager momentarily forgets that they’re actually on the touchline and performs a little header of their own.

With Mourinho winning his first trophy in charge - we’re excluding the Community Shield - he will now be hoping his side can compete on three fronts in the FA Cup, Europa League and achieving a top four finish in the league.

He may not be get close to Ferguson’s trophy haul but there are certainly similarities between Mourinho and the legendary Scot.

