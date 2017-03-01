Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Andrew Bogut.

Andrew Bogut gives his reason for choosing Cleveland in free agency

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Another day brings another veteran player on a team friendly deal to the shores of Lake Erie to help LeBron James secure his second ring in The Land.

Various reports yesterday confirmed that free agent big man Andrew Bogut would be signing with Cleveland this weekend after deliberating on his options.

These reports come after the center was released from the Dallas Mavericks and was mulling joining one of the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets and Boston Celtics along with the Cavs.

Bogut’s big decision comes on the heel of his former Lone Star State teammate Deron Williams also choosing to join the defending champions for a chance at a ring.

Most observers felt that the former Warrior might choose one of the other teams where he might play a bigger role as he is unlikely to displace Tristan Thompson as the starting center in Ohio.

David Aldridge of NBA.com texted the highly courted for clarification and the Australian pivot player said that his decision boiled down to the weather.

His admission here is likely tongue in cheek as even in a relatively mild winter, Cleveland is no Houston or San Antonio.

When it comes down to it, the former Ute knows that his best chance to make an impact and possibly claim another championship is on the shores of Lake Erie.

Now Bogues will see what the Rust Belt is all about first hand and his goal is to see how nice the city can be during another parade through downtown.

Topics:
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
Kyrie Irving
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
Andrew Bogut
Kevin Love
LeBron James

Trending Stories

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

Randy Orton throws WrestleMania main event into chaos on Smackdown

Randy Orton throws WrestleMania main event into chaos on Smackdown

Kurt Angle's first appearance on RAW revealed

Kurt Angle's first appearance on RAW revealed

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s FIFA cards from 2005-2017 show something incredible

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s FIFA cards from 2005-2017 show something incredible

Watch: John Terry gets trolled for wearing full kit in Munich - Lampard reacts

Watch: John Terry gets trolled for wearing full kit in Munich - Lampard reacts

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Injured superstar cleared to return to Smackdown

Injured superstar cleared to return to Smackdown

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again