Another day brings another veteran player on a team friendly deal to the shores of Lake Erie to help LeBron James secure his second ring in The Land.

Various reports yesterday confirmed that free agent big man Andrew Bogut would be signing with Cleveland this weekend after deliberating on his options.

These reports come after the center was released from the Dallas Mavericks and was mulling joining one of the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets and Boston Celtics along with the Cavs.

Bogut’s big decision comes on the heel of his former Lone Star State teammate Deron Williams also choosing to join the defending champions for a chance at a ring.

Most observers felt that the former Warrior might choose one of the other teams where he might play a bigger role as he is unlikely to displace Tristan Thompson as the starting center in Ohio.

David Aldridge of NBA.com texted the highly courted for clarification and the Australian pivot player said that his decision boiled down to the weather.

His admission here is likely tongue in cheek as even in a relatively mild winter, Cleveland is no Houston or San Antonio.

When it comes down to it, the former Ute knows that his best chance to make an impact and possibly claim another championship is on the shores of Lake Erie.

Now Bogues will see what the Rust Belt is all about first hand and his goal is to see how nice the city can be during another parade through downtown.