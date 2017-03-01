Martin Odegaard hasn’t exactly set the Eredivisie alight since signing for Heerenveen on loan from Real Madrid last month.

The Norwegian playmaker, who joined the Dutch club until the end of the season a couple of weeks after celebrating his 18th birthday, has registered one assist and failed to score a single goal in his first eight appearances.

But despite his average performances, Odegaard has still played minutes for Heerenveen in every match he’s been available to feature.

Not all of Odegaard’s appearances have been starts, but he’s always come on at some point during the second half whenever he’s been named amongst the substitutes.

It’s now being reported that there’s a very good reason why Odegaard is playing in every Heerenveen match - and it’s all to do with his parent club.

Madrid inserted a clause in Odegaard's contract

According to the Spanish broadsheet El Confidential - and brought to our attention by 101 Great Goals - Madrid inserted a clause in Odegaard’s loan deal which means they receive €40,000 every time the teenager doesn’t play.

Such a figure might be a drop in the ocean for Real Madrid, one of the richest football clubs on the planet, but it’s a different story for Heerenveen.

It puts Streppel in an awkward position

The unusual clause, if true, certainly puts Jurgen Streppel in a difficult situation.

It’s been reported that the Dutch coach has been disappointed with Odegaard since he arrived at the Abe Lenstra Stadium, but leaving the youngster on the bench for the full 90 minutes would cost his club a significant amount of money.

Smart move by Madrid

On Madrid’s part, you have to say it’s a very smart move.

Those who call the shots at the Bernabeu are acutely aware that Odegaard, following two years playing for Real Madrid Castilla, needs regular first-team football over these final months of the 2016-17 campaign.

So many talented youngsters join clubs on loan and end up wasting their time on the subs’ bench - but Madrid have ensured it’s in Heerenveen’s best interests to play Odegaard.

The Dutch outfit could have declined the terms of Madrid’s agreement, but then they’d have lost out on the services of one of European football’s biggest talents.

