After all the hype, we simply can’t wait for Saturday.

It’s almost time for all the verbals to stop and for David Haye and Tony Bellew to do their talking in the ring at the O2 Arena.

Ever since the fight was confirmed back in November, Haye and Bellew have taken every opportunity to trash talk each other in the media in an attempt to hype up the battle.

Article continues below

The mind games reached a crescendo during the final press conference on Monday with Haye seemingly losing it during a rant to Bellew’s fans in Liverpool.

The press conference did enough to whet the appetite of all boxing fans with the fight just days away.

Article continues below

However, a report on Tuesday suggested that the fight could actually be off. The Sun claimed that Haye has flown to Munich for treatment on his ongoing Achilles problem which has put the fight in severe doubt.

If the fight was cancelled, it would be the third time Haye has withdrawn from a fight late on. He did the same thing ahead of bouts with Wladimir Klitschko and Tyson Fury.

Bellew responds

And Bellew has responded to the reports that Haye could potentially withdraw with the fight - and it’s fair to say he’s not impressed.

“He can’t pull out. He knows if he pulls out he’s a coward,” he told Talksport, per The Sun.

“Because he is facing little old fat Tony Bellew I think he thinks he will walk through me and have an easy night.

“But believe me he is for a nasty shock.

“There will be no excuses from me, no broken toe or sore nail from me.

"I made this fight happen not him. I lit the flame and now we are dealing with an inferno – we are nearly here now.

"I’ve got more than I wished for, David you’ve lost your mind, I am having a laugh. And I am going to punch his face as hard as I can on March 4.

"I have trained for a fight, not for a race. He better pray this ends in four rounds because if he doesn’t he is going to be a very sore and embarrassed man.

"I want this fight to be a dogfight. David Haye doesn’t because he hasn’t got it in him.”

But fear not, Tony.

It appears The Sun’s report was a little premature and Haye is fit for the fight despite the injury scare.

That is according to the Daily Mirror who claim that Haye did fly to see doctor Hans Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt in Germany but the injury isn’t deemed serious enough to rule him out of Saturday’s fight.

Whether or not Haye will use his Achilles as an excuse if he loses this weekend remains to be seen.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms