It’s a rumour that shows no signs of slowing down, and the majority of WWE fans are excited at the prospect of The Hardy Boyz making an emphatic return to the company.

Speculation kicked off last week after it was thought that Matt and Jeff wouldn’t be re-signing with Impact Wrestling after they felt insulted by the offers they were given.

POTENTIAL WWE MOVE

That was finally confirmed by Broken Matt this week, after he announced on Twitter that he had left the company, and of course, everyone believes a WWE move is on the cards.

You can’t blame them for thinking that, after multiple hints had been dropped throughout the week.

The rumours are now continuing to intensify, as Broken Matt decide to respond to a Bray Wyatt tweet on Tuesday night – one he sent out in December.

THE EATER OF WORLDS VS. BROKEN MATT?

Fans will know that words were exchanged via Twitter between these two, after Matt was calling out pretty much everyone from every company possible.

As you’ll be able to see below, it was Matt who first called out The Wyatt Family after they became the SmackDown Live tag team champions, posting: “I FORMALLY invite MeekMahan’s #SDLive Champs, The Family of Wyatts, to #TotalNonstopDELETION.”

Wyatt responded, telling him that he knows where to find them and strangely, Matt kept quiet on the matter, but decided to speak up after Randy Orton finally turned his back on the WWE Champion.

He not only hinted that he could be coming to the blue brand, but also took a cheap shot that Wyatt was betrayed.

He tweeted: “I certainly do, Champion of MeekMahan’s BLUE show. At least I can trust my #BrotherNero.”

Fans have called for a feud between the pair because of their unique characters, and with this hint, it looks as if we could be moving one step closer.

