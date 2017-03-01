John Terry proved he’s a good sport by appearing on the ITV One comedy/game show Play to the Whistle this week.

Guests know they’re going to get stick from the other celebrity contestants - and even from the show’s host, Holly Willoughby - and the Chelsea captain must have known he’d be in for a tough hour, especially with comedians like Romesh Ranganathan and Bradley Walsh inside the same studio.

Terry is fortunate that his former teammate Frank Lampard is one of the team’s captains because the hour would have been far more uncomfortable without the retired midfielder on the opposite side of the room.

Lampard bailed out Terry after his old mate was teased for wearing his full kit during the 2012 Champions League final trophy presentation in Munich.

“He was our captain for ten years before that roughly, so if he’d have wanted to go up in his Speedos and pick it up, I think he could have done what he liked,” Lampard said, as Terry listened on looking rather touched by his pal’s comments.

Talk turned to the 2007 League Cup final

Fortunately for Terry they didn’t make fun about *everything* - but they did talk about the incident in the 2007 League Cup final when Arsenal's Abou Diaby almost took his head clean off his shoulders.

For those who can’t remember or haven’t seen the incident before, here’s the video…

As you can see, Terry was extremely fortunate to avoid a serious injury. Luckily he can look back and laugh about it now.

Terry is asked what the hell he was thinking

“As an Arsenal fan, it’s a compliment that I hate you so much because you’re terrifying,” Ranganathan told the defender. “We all remember the League Cup final. Diaby went for a ball with his foot - and you went for it with your head and got sparked out.

“I remember watching the game and I said to my brother: ‘this boy ain’t p***ing about, mate’.

“It is just fearlessness? What the hell’s going on there?”

Terry responded:“I was disappointed because when I woke up in the ambulance on the way to the hospital, all jokes aside, I thought I was going to score - I thought it was my moment in a cup final.”

Lampard reveals what Terry did afterwards

Lampard then revealed that Terry did something only Terry would dream of doing after being knocked out.

Just a few hours later and he was back with the boys celebrating the victory.

“You know how tough John is, though,” Lampard said. “He still made the night out!”

Fair play, JT. Fair play.

Watch the chat by skipping to 3.30 in the video...

