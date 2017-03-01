Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

LeBron James.

LeBron James identifies biggest asset Deron Williams brings to Cavaliers

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

LeBron James asked for a playmaker as the dog days of the NBA season hit last month and the Cleveland Cavaliers have responded by pulling quality veterans out of thin air.

One of those experienced players that will be coming over the weekend is big man Andrew Bogut who will offer rim protection and size on the interior.

Wednesday will offer the first look at the playmaking option that general manager David Griffin managed to snag for basically nothing.

Deron Williams was brought in as a castoff from a rebuilding Dallas team that is headed for the lottery and an uncertain future.

In Cleveland, D-Will is charged with leading the second unit and providing a spark with his passing ability and decision making. He may not be the All-Star caliber player that he once was, but he is still a valuable piece for a team trying to repeat as champions.

The King recently offered his thoughts about the acquisition after his squad’s 102-95 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers

Number 23 said: “Automatic leadership. He’s run a franchise - multiple franchises - before, so you know he knows how to run a ball club. He’s played in big games before, so you know he won’t shy away from the moment.”

That is high praise from the best player in the NBA and his career averages of 16 points and eight assists a game speak to that pedigree.

James asked for help and he got all of that and more in his quest to bring another championship to his home state.

Topics:
Kyrie Irving
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
Kevin Love
LeBron James

Trending Stories

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

Randy Orton throws WrestleMania main event into chaos on Smackdown

Randy Orton throws WrestleMania main event into chaos on Smackdown

Injured superstar cleared to return to Smackdown

Injured superstar cleared to return to Smackdown

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s FIFA cards from 2005-2017 show something incredible

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s FIFA cards from 2005-2017 show something incredible

Watch: John Terry gets trolled for wearing full kit in Munich - Lampard reacts

Watch: John Terry gets trolled for wearing full kit in Munich - Lampard reacts

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments shows there's still QB drama in Dallas

John Cena and The Miz create intensely personal scene on Smackdown

John Cena and The Miz create intensely personal scene on Smackdown

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again