LeBron James asked for a playmaker as the dog days of the NBA season hit last month and the Cleveland Cavaliers have responded by pulling quality veterans out of thin air.

One of those experienced players that will be coming over the weekend is big man Andrew Bogut who will offer rim protection and size on the interior.

Wednesday will offer the first look at the playmaking option that general manager David Griffin managed to snag for basically nothing.

Deron Williams was brought in as a castoff from a rebuilding Dallas team that is headed for the lottery and an uncertain future.

In Cleveland, D-Will is charged with leading the second unit and providing a spark with his passing ability and decision making. He may not be the All-Star caliber player that he once was, but he is still a valuable piece for a team trying to repeat as champions.

The King recently offered his thoughts about the acquisition after his squad’s 102-95 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Number 23 said: “Automatic leadership. He’s run a franchise - multiple franchises - before, so you know he knows how to run a ball club. He’s played in big games before, so you know he won’t shy away from the moment.”

That is high praise from the best player in the NBA and his career averages of 16 points and eight assists a game speak to that pedigree.

James asked for help and he got all of that and more in his quest to bring another championship to his home state.