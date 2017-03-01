Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Owens turned on Jericho.

Kevin Owens explains why he turned his back on Chris Jericho

Football News
24/7

Even though WWE fans knew it was coming, some still aren’t over the fact that Kevin Owens brutally attacked Chris Jericho during the Festival of Friendship a few weeks ago.

It pretty much sets up their clash at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando on April 2, but Jericho hasn’t been on television since and we’re still waiting to hear what he has to say after the current Universal Champion threw their friendship in his face.

FESTIVAL OF FRIENDSHIP

Since then, The Prizefighter has turned all of his focus on Goldberg as he prepares to defend his crown on Sunday night at the Raw-exclusive Fastlane pay-per-view.

Despite that, Owens has finally revealed to Stone Cold Steve Austin on his podcast why he felt the need to turn his back on Jericho – and you really can’t argue his reasoning.

He said: “I don’t want to go too deep today here but I will say that it had to happen and it was a long time coming.

“Just on my end, regardless of the relationship that Chris and I had. I feel like ever since I won the Universal Championship, I really hadn’t been myself. I got here by being myself for 16 years.

SIDETRACKED

“Once I took that title, I feel like I got sidetracked with Chris and it was more about being entertaining and being funny, and kinda popping each other and entertaining each other, just seeing how much fun we could have every Monday night, which is an important part of what we do.

“But there is also a side of what we do where at one point you gotta get serious and get where your head needs to be. I feel like as Universal Champion, I really haven’t done that yet.

“Now you got Goldberg coming after me and Brock Lesnar here almost every week now. I went through Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns but there are a lot of other people coming for that title and I feel like it was time to get rid of the distraction.”

There’s no arguing with Owens’ justification here, as he was often criticised for not being a serious Universal Champion, and he now finally has the chance to do that.

What do you make of Kevin Owens’ reasons for turning on Chris Jericho? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Topics:
WWE

