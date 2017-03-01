After many years of being on the Formula 1 circuit, you would think that the three-time world champion Lewis Hamilton would have experienced every scenario possible.

However, even the 32-year-old is coming to grips with a new method of driving.

With this year's cars having wider bodywork and tyres, it means that drivers are having to increase their training methods to adjust.

Article continues below

Autosport reported Hamilton as saying: "I'm finding the car is much more physical to drive than in the past.

"It is so much faster in the corners and the force you feel on your body and neck is much higher.

Article continues below

"I've got bumps and bruisers where I have never really had them before, but physically I feel fine as I've trained enough over the winter to be ready."

Hamilton has shared driving duties with new Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas at the 2017 Formula 1 testing in Barcelona, with Hamilton completing 139 laps across the first two days.

Hamilton and Williams driver Felipe Massa have said that they feel that overtaking will be more difficult in 2017.

However, after testing the car for the first time in 2017, Red Bull young gun Max Verstappen disagreed with the view, saying that it feels similar to last year.

Renault driver Jolyon Palmer felt that the higher speeds through corners were the main difference with the new cars.

He said: "We have a lot more drag this year and the straight-line speed does not feel particularly impressive.

"Traction with the new cars is so much better, and drivability is probably a bit less of a factor because of that.

"I'm quite happy with the car but everyone is probably happy because they feel so much better that last year."

Mercedes will rightfully come into the season as red hot favourites to continue their dominance of the sport, but with the departure of world champion Nico Rosberg, the off-season has been far from smooth sailing for the German manufacturer.

Undoubtedly the likes of Red Bull and Ferrari will have been watching events from afar and compiled a plan of attack to cut the gap significantly this season.

After all the positive talk from the drivers, it sure does whet the appetite for what should be a fascinating 2017 season of high-quality racing.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms