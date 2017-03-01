Golden State lost much more than just a game during Tuesday’s 112-108 loss to the Washington Wizards as Kevin Durant exited the game with a leg injury.

Warriors brass are calling the blow that KD suffered a hyperextended left knee, but MRI results on Wednesday will indicate just how severe the knee damage is.

As a preventative measure, the Dubs are signing Matt Barnes to fill the possible hole at small forward for the squad in the Durantula’s absence.

Life has been good in Oakland this season as adding a former MVP has had the desired outcome of the team dominating the league in the first half of the season.

They now sit at 50-17 on the season and before the injury looked primed to cruise into the playoffs after gaining the earliest playoff berth in NBA history.

Durant was in the midst of a season where he was putting up numbers similar to his MVP campaign and now there is real worry about his long term availability this season.

To put into perspective just how consistent of a threat KD has been throughout his career, he had scored in double digits in 562 consecutive games before this injury.

ESPN’s Oklahoma City Thunder beat reporter Royce Young shared that fact and more after the injury and it’s hard to see where the Warriors will be able to replace that kind of impact if he is gone for more than just the regular season.

Observers have been predicting a third round of Golden State and Cleveland in this year’s NBA Finals, especially after Durant’s decision this summer.

That still may happen, but the road there and possible matchup just took an interesting turn.