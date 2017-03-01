Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Is a shock on the cards?.

Anthony Joshua reveals his desire for Tony Bellew/David Haye fight

Anthony Joshua is hoping for an upset on Saturday, wishing that Tony Bellew stuns the world and beats David Haye.

Joshua, like Bellew, doesn't hold Haye in highest regards, with the Londoner carrying a reputation of being a loudmouth.

Haye has spoken of his desire to face Joshua in the ring one day, but the man facing Wladimir Klitschko in April isn't quite as keen.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said that he hopes Bellew can silence Haye but knows it is a big ask of the Liverpudlian, who has had to go up a weight division for the fight on Saturday.

"It's going to be a tough fight, especially for Bellew, the reason being he's had to move up [a weight].

"I think it would be a different story if Haye had to drop a weight, which I initially thought it was, and it's going to be tough for Bellew.

"But you know what? I would love it if Bellew landed a 'haymaker' and put a sock in David Haye's mouth for a bit. I'm supporting him."

A humbled Haye would certainly be interesting, as the big man doesn't seem to know when to keep his mouth shut.

The fight on Saturday will be hard-fought between Bellew and Haye but the Liverpudlian is definitely the underdog heading into it.

BOXING-US-UK-UKR-JOSHUA-KLITSCHKO-PRESSER

Joshua, who is hoping for a shock Bellew victory, is due to fight Klitschko at Wembley Stadium on April 29, in what will be his biggest fight to date.

Haye wants to fight Joshua if he beats Klitschko.

"If AJ beats Klitschko, which I and the rest of Great Britain are hoping he does, any time he is ready to do it I am ready.

"I'd have fought him on my first fight back from retirement because I know I can beat him.

David Haye vs Tony Bellew Press Conference

"Hopefully, if he wins, his team will have the confidence - David Haye is the biggest fight on the planet, let's make it happen. The ball is in his court."

A Haye-Joshua fight sounds like it could be spectacular, but it sounds like Haye is more keen on the idea than Joshua, who is focusing on his upcoming title bout against Klitschko.

Who do you think will win when Haye and Bellew enter the ring? Let us know in the comments.

