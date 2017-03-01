New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

After winning the Super Bowl, the New England Patriots figured to go into next season even stronger.

For one, the hope would be that star tight end Rob Gronkowski would return from injury and be ready to go near the top form he's displayed throughout his career.

Second, the team was expected to trade backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, dropping an insurance policy for Tom Brady but gaining a valuable asset such as a first-round pick.

Well, it turns out, the Patriots have decided to stay put on Garoppolo and hold on to his services, in a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Teams such as the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns, among others, were linked to Garappolo in the trade market.

The 25-year-old from Eastern Illinois started two games for the Patriots last season while Brady served a suspension. He was 43-of-63 passing for 502 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in six games.

The former second-round pick is the latest of Brady's backups to be attractive to other teams, joining the line of Matt Cassel, Brian Hoyer and Ryan Mallett.

The big question, of course, is about what this means for the future of Brady, who will turn 40 on August 3.

He has talked about playing another few years and famously takes care of his body so much, that many believe he could play approaching his mid-40s.

But it's football and injuries can happen on any play.

The other unknown is that maybe the Patriots did shop Garoppolo on the trade market but then didn't like the offers they were getting. In December, Schefter said the trade discussions with the Patriots began with a first- and fourth-round pick.

It's possible that teams like Cleveland and Chicago have found some NFL Draft prospects that they would prefer to select instead of trading forGaroppolo .

Of course, it's still a possibility that this is more gamesmanship from the Patriots, who could still be willing to trade Garoppolo for an offer they can't refuse.

Brady can't play forever, can he?

